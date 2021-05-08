Manager of the Month Mick McDermott on summer football, the Irish League as Jurassic Park and why players’ summer holidays shouldn’t be mentioned

Change. That’s what Mick McDermott wants in the Irish League and he doesn’t mind who knows it. The more, the merrier. Speaking after winning the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Month award for April, the Glentoran boss took the opportunity to air his views on the future of the game here. Typically, McDermott did not hold back.

He wants a calendar switch with summer football and Sunday matches which would end decades of tradition. In his media briefing, there were references to football here going from “Jurassic Park to Jurassic World” and quips that anyone talking about footballers and their summer holidays should be “barred from the room” when decisions are being made. In more serious tone, McDermott also explained his reasons for a fresh approach.

The Glens boss even offered opinion on Manchester United great and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville in relation to the now-defunct European Super League.

Ahead of today’s second-round Irish Cup tie versus Cliftonville at The Oval with Glentioran aiming to retain the trophy, McDermott said: “What I have are suggestions like a calendar shift and Sunday football. Playing on Sundays is already an option but both teams have to agree. From a fan perspective if there were Friday night games, staggered times on a Saturday and then potentially a Sunday showpiece game people might say it won’t work but how do we know until we try?

“It’s like the European Super League. People asked me about it and I said, ‘I don’t know because I don’t have the facts’ but people are quick to jump on and say, ‘It’s a disgrace’. Gary Neville was on from the first second. Had no facts or details but jumped on board saying, ‘It’s a disgrace’. ‘Gary do you have all the facts?’ ‘No’. ‘Do you know the financial details?’ ‘No, no, no’. That’s what happens. When a new idea comes out people jump on it. ‘It’ll never work, can’t work’.

“Listen to the facts first and then make your decision. Try it and if it doesn’t work you can always change it.”

On the Irish League, he continued: “You want a better quality product on the pitch and better quality of football, then you start answering questions on that. Don’t start talking about the likes of gate receipts or anything, the first thing is which calendar gives us the best chance of better quality football, and there is only one answer. It’s not my answer, it’s the answer. A calendar shift with better conditions and better surfaces allows you to play better but also train better.

“Then you go to the second thing - fan experience. Women and families don’t come to our games. Would you bring your wife to one? There aren’t even proper toilet facilities. In a summer environment you would encourage more people to come. You’d still have your diehard fans, they aren’t going away.

“If anyone asks, ‘When am I going to get my two-week summer family holiday?’ I want them out of the room, barred! That argument is as relevant as what colour socks I’m wearing.

“That question has nothing to do with improving football in Northern Ireland, so don’t bring it up.

“I think it was the Linfield proposal which was to play in April/May and up to the Christmas period. I think the argument is that would better prepare teams for Europe. But if that’s the argument, why would the smaller clubs vote for it? Why would they do things to suit the rest?

“To me, the League of Ireland has the right calendar - March to November and you wrap it up for the winter and start again.

“I know a couple of teams are putting 4G pitches down and if we have better surfaces and conditions that will help massively. If we had state-of-the-art pitches like the Premier League then fine, stay with a winter league but we don’t. I think we’ve just come out of Jurassic Park, and are just about to go into Jurassic World!”

Under his suggestion, the money-spinning and much-loved Boxing Day derbies would be lost.

McDermott said: “If we play Linfield on June 30, there will still be 7,000 people here. Kids are off school.”

As for winning the Cup again, he said: “We are facing a good Cliftonville team. It would be brilliant to win it again and keep the trophy at The Oval though there is a long way to go to do that.”

With Big Two rivals Linfield on the verge of winning another title, the cup offers the Glens their last chance of silverware. Asked if they needed a trophy to make this a successful campaign, McDermott said: "I think a successful season is getting into Europe. That's for any of the clubs in the top six.

"In terms of a successful project, we are definitely moving where we want it to go. I have no doubt that trophies will come because I can see what we are putting together behind the scenes as well as on the pitch."