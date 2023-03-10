Manager Paul Kee wants Harland and Wolff Welders back on winning trail

Lough 41 Championship

Paul Kee is keen to get back to winning ways as his Harland and Wolff Welders side prepare to play Dundela in an intriguing east Belfast derby.

On Tuesday night — just days after a late goal from Larne’s Andy Ryan knocked the Welders out of the Irish Cup — Kee’s side suffered their first league defeat in six when they lost 2-1 to Ballinamallard United.

Today, the Blanchflower Park outfit will be keen to bounce back against the Duns.

Two teams from Ards, Ballyclare Comrades, the Welders and Ballinamallard will secure a place among the division’s top six, with just one point separating the four clubs.

Manager Kee said: “We have three games left before the split, and I think we may have to win all three if we’re going to get into the top six.

“We have made good strides in recent months, and maybe I’m guilty of asking too much of the lads at times, but we were disappointed with our performance against Ballinamallard.

“We will be making a few changes for the derby. The likes of Callum Byers, Craig Harris and Kyle Owens should come back in.”

Elsewhere, league leaders Loughgall entertain relegation-battling Dergview at Lakeview Park for a 2pm kick-off. The Villagers are eight points clear at the top of the table with eight games left to play.

Second-placed Warrenpoint Town host Institute, while Annagh United in third welcome in-form Ballyclare to the BMG Arena. Annagh trail the Point by just two points, but Ciaran McGurgan’s team have lost their last three league games.

At the other end, Newington face Ards at Solitude while Knockbreda welcome Ballinamallard to Breda Park. Breda are six points adrift at the bottom, with goal difference splitting Newington from Dergview in the relegation Play-Off spot.