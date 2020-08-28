Managerial ambitions bring former Linfield ace Gault's career to an end as he makes retirement call

Signing off: Serial trophy winner Michael Gault has retired to focus on his role as boss of Ballymacash Rangers

Former Linfield captain Michael Gault says he's hanging up the boots with cherished memories and many special friends to share them with.

The 37-year-old Lisburn man yesterday announced his retirement to focus on his managerial role with Ballymacash Rangers.

If the former midfielder can replicate his playing achievements as a manager, then he will enjoy many more incredible highs in football.

Linfield were among the clubs and fans who paid tribute to Gault yesterday, and it's at Windsor Park where he was his best, winning 20 trophies in a glorious 12-year spell from 2002 to 2014.

David Jeffrey's midfield enforcer scored 30 goals in 480 appearances and his many honours included seven league titles and five Irish Cups, as well as an unforgettable Setanta Cup success in 2005.

Gault, who made his full international debut for Northern Ireland against Georgia at Windsor Park in April 2008, said: "It's time call I a day on the playing front.

"I was going to try to play and manage this season, but moving forward I think it's best for me to focus on management and the coaching side of the game.

"I will not play a competitive match again.

"I have never properly retired until now but I have enjoyed being on the pitch the last few years.

"I loved every second of my career and made some of the best friends I could wish to make in football.

"My times at Linfield were magical and I can't thank the players, as well as David Jeffrey, his backroom staff and the board enough for giving me the best years of my life.

"Portadown, Crusaders, Ballymena United - I owe a lot to you as well and I just wish I could do it all over again.

"Now it is time to focus on Ballymacash and the journey to hopefully better things with this great club."

After the Setanta Cup success in 2005, Jeffrey's men went on to win a 'clean sweep' of domestic trophies - the league title, Irish Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Shield.

Linfield stated: "Michael's trophy-laden Linfield career included a domestic clean sweep, a treble, League and Cup 'doubles', and memorable goals in Europe against the likes of Dinamo Zagreb and Skoda Xanthi.

"Thanks for the memories, congratulations on a fantastic career and all the best for your managerial career."

Although disappointed his time at the Blues came to an end following Jeffrey's exit, his record and commitment to the cause could never be questioned.

Linfield legend Noel Bailie commented: "What a man and what a player."

Meanwhile, a Mid Ulster football club due to play Gault's Ballymacash in Intermediate A at Knockramer Park this weekend has suspended all activity after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Oxford Sunnyside said they have stopped all games and training for the next seven days after a member of its reserve team had tested positive for the virus.