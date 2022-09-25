Managers both claim ‘we got toughest draw’ after Cliftonville and Queen’s Park serve up a cracker

Cliftonville 2 Queen's Park 3

It’s rare to hear opposing managers conduct virtually identical post-match summaries, but that’s precisely what happened after Cliftonville’s SPFL Trust Trophy exit at the hands of Queen’s Park.

Both Paddy McLaughlin and Owen Coyle toasted an enthralling game — one Coyle insists will not be bettered in this season’s competition — and labelled their opponents the toughest possible draw they could have been handed.

Grant Savoury’s solo strike put the visitors in front after just two minutes and, though Colin Coates nodded the Reds level, Scott Williamson restored the Scottish Championship side’s advantage before the break.

Cliftonville equalised again when Jonny Addis scrambled home early in the second period, but the Spiders secured progress with a Dominic Thomas blast.

“I’m sure that was a great game for the neutral,” reflected McLaughlin.

“It was end-to-end and very entertaining, but probably a bit too open for our liking and we were a bit too exposed at times.

“Both sides counter attacked each other really well and it’s just unfortunate that we’ve come out on the wrong side of a 3-2 defeat, but there were a lot of positives out there. Both sides played really well, Queen’s Park were very sharp; they were high intensity and that forced our boys to move the ball quickly and it was great to see us do that because we play better when we do that.

“We’re disappointed to lose, but Queen’s Park are a top side, they’ll be in the Scottish Premiership next season. It was the toughest draw we could have got, but we can take positives from how well we competed against them.”

Coyle had a similar outlook.

“It was a hell of a game and I knew it was going to be a hell of a game because Cliftonville are very much like ourselves in that we’re both very attack-minded,” he said.

“Fair play to Paddy, he’s got a really good team there and I told our boys beforehand it was going to be an exciting game and I knew there were going to be goals.

“When the draw was made, we got the toughest draw in the competition. Obviously Linfield were away from home against Buckie Thistle in a game you’d expect them to win, but Cliftonville away? That’s the toughest draw out of anybody in the whole competition.”

Coyle’s side got off to a dream start when Savoury assumed possession on the edge of his own box and surged forward. And just kept going; all the way down the pitch before steering a low drive beyond Fynn Talley.

Coates made it 1-1 with a header from Jamie McDonagh’s corner and, after Calum Ferrie made a fantastic save to deny Ronan Hale, Queen’s Park restored their advantage in somewhat controversial circumstances with Cliftonville feeling that Hale had been fouled in the build-up to the ball being worked to Williamson, who finished coolly.

The Reds equalised again when, following a fine Ferrie stop from his initial header, Addis found the roof of the net amid the ensuing scramble.

Both sides took turns pouring forward in search of a winner and, after Talley had made a sensational save from Joshua McPake, Thomas had the final say when he rifled in an unstoppable effort from just inside the box.

CLIFTONVILLE: Talley, Addis, Gallagher, Rory Hale (Gormley, 66 mins), R Curran, McDonagh (Moore, 74 mins), Lowe, Doherty, Turner, Ronan Hale, Coates (C Curran, 79 mins).

Unused subs: Gartside, Robinson, Storey, Casey, McGuinness, Kearney.

QUEEN’S PARK: Ferrie, Kilday, Thomson, McPake (Longridge, 78 mins), Thomas (Moore, 78 mins), Davidson (Naismith, 87 mins), Williamson (Connolly, 87 mins), Savoury, Boateng, Akrobor-Boateng (Bannon, 59 mins), Eze.

Unused subs: Hegarty, Robson, Murray, Jarrett.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the match: Grant Savoury

Match rating: 9/10