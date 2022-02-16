Manchester United salute fundraising efforts of 10-year-old NI fan Ben Dickinson preparing to walk from Larne to Old Trafford

Ben Dickinson is walking between his two favourite football clubs in the name of charity. Pic: MUFC TV

Northern Irish Manchester United fan Ben Dickinson has been given the full backing of his club as he prepares to walk from Larne’s Inver Park to Old Trafford in order to provide meals for those in need across the UK.

The 10-year-old is hoping to raise 50,000 meals through FareShare, a charity supported by United star Marcus Rashford, through his walk scheduled for March 4-11. As FareShare can provide four meals for every £1 donated, Ben needs to raise £12,500.

The good news is he's already halfway there and is now being powered on by the support of the club, having been featured on MUFC TV and received a message of support from United and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside.

“That’s a hell of a thing to do mate,” Norman said in a video sent to Ben. “I believe you’re a big Manchester United fan, that’s fantastic, and you’ve raised loads of meals for charity so keep up the good work mate, and come on United!”

It’s not the first time Ben has stepped out for charity, having raised £7,200 for the Northern Ireland hospice by running a mile a day in March last year.

“I am incredibly proud of my last achievement, but I am inspired by Marcus Rashford, and encouraged by my family and friends, to keep going and have an even bigger impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland and the UK,” said Ben, who’s hoping for a ‘hero’s welcome’ when he arrives at Old Trafford, where he hopes to present a cheque to Rashford himself.

“We’re immensely proud of him. He has raised 27.5k meals already and we’re hoping by the time he gets here, he’ll smash through that 50,000 target,” said dad Paul.

FareShare fights hunger in the UK by redistributing good food which would otherwise go to waste to almost 11,000 frontline charities nationwide.

Ben has already raised over £6,250 through his JustGiving page.