Marcus Kane speaks of ‘love’ for Glentoran ahead of testimonial season

Glentoran captain Marcus Kane has spoken of his love for the club after his testimonial season was announced.

The 29-year-old is currently in his 10th campaign at The Oval after joining from Big Two rivals Linfield in 2012.

In that time, he was played 328 games for the club, scoring his 31st goal during midweek and winning three Irish Cup medals along the way.

After Tuesday’s League Cup win over Banbridge Town, he spoke of his dedication to the east Belfast club.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he told Glentoran TV of his testimonial year. “I’ve been at Glentoran a long time and paid a lot of respect for me the whole way through. The fans have been brilliant and I always try to do my best on the pitch.

“I’ve loved this club since I came here. It’s a big family club and I’m looking forward to that testimonial season but we have to get on with this season first.

“I’ve a couple of ideas but Ruth (McCreery – testimonial committee chair) has probably turned them down. She’s got loads of things planned already. We’ve been looking towards this milestone for a few years, keeping an eye on it and she’s well prepared as she was for Elliott (Morris) and Jason (Hill). I’m in good hands.”

Meanwhile, manager Mick McDermott was delighted with his much-changed side’s performance in the 5-0 win on Tuesday evening.

“I thought we got out of it exactly what we wanted; to get through to the next round, played some really good football and got some minutes in the legs of players who haven’t played a lot lately,” he said.

"Caolan Marron has been itching to play, Mal Smith was superb, Bigi (Gael Bigirimana) has been knocking on the door to get in after an injury in pre-season. “Ben Cushnie was superb and it was good to get Aaron Wightman into the game. It’s a credit to the lads who are keeping fit and ready for their chance.”

It notched up McDermott’s 100th game in charge of the club but he was more interested in talking about the 50 home game stat reported by the Belfast Telegraph over the weekend.

“It feels like a thousand games sometime,” he joked. “I think my beard was brown when I first moved here a couple of years ago and this is what Glentoran does to you. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been brilliant.

“We’ve played 50 home games, six defeats and 33 wins. That’s more pleasing for me. We’re in this business to win trophies and push on for titles but we always said we wanted to be this place a difficult one to come. That record is moving us in that direction.

“There’s still improvement needed but it’s been an enjoyable two seasons. Hopefully this is an enjoyable one as well.”