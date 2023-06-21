Marissa Callaghan helps Cliftonville dump Glentoran out of League Cup

A wonderful one-two from Marissa Callaghan knocked Glentoran Women out of the League Cup and kept Cliftonville Ladies on course for a domestic quadruple.

Not content with one superb top-corner finish, the Reds and Northern Ireland captain’s encore was arguably even better in a 3-0 win that sent them into the Semi-Finals.

It could — and probably should — have been very different had Glentoran taken their first-half chances.

Crusaders Strikers, Linfield Women and holders Sion Swifts Ladies will join the Reds in today’s Semi-Final draw.

The Glens will look back on one especially gilt-edged chance 10 minutes before half-time when they were almost gifted an opening goal by Cliftonville. Louise McDaniel lost the ball 20 yards out to Joely Andrews and she fed Kerry Beattie who looked certain to score with only Rachel Norney to beat, but the Reds goalkeeper produced a superb save.

The breakthrough came five minutes into the second half when Callaghan picked up the ball from a throw-in on the right, glanced up and curled a wonderful shot into the far top corner.

Seven minutes later she found exactly the same area, this time with another stunning strike from 20 yards that gave goalkeeper Ellie Scott no chance.

Any hopes Glentoran had of staging a comeback were extinguished on 73 minutes when the ball appeared to go straight into the net from a corner, with Hannah Doherty taking the credit.

Linfield were always in control against Lisburn Ladies after Mia Moore struck their opener after just four minutes. Carla Devine scored twice in quick succession, netting in the ninth and 13th minutes, and Moore bagged her second of the game to all but secure a Semi-Final spot.

The Blues cruised through the second half before Devine sealed her hat-trick late on.

A penalty from Aoibhe Neill gave Sion Swifts a dream start against Mid Ulster Ladies.

Her spot-kick in the 11th minute was followed by a second from Caoirse Doherty nine minutes later and they sealed the victory through Kerry Brown’s third in the second period.

Crusaders booked their Semi-Final spot with a 4-0 win over Derry City Women. Darcy McNeill put them ahead in the first half before Lisa Armout struck three minutes after the break. Rachel McLaren and Amy McGivern added their names to the scoresheet.