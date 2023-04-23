Marissa Callaghan hits the spot as Cliftonville Ladies get title defence off to a flyer

Marissa Callaghan scored twice from the penalty spot to help give champions Cliftonville Ladies a perfect start to their defence of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

The professional era of the female game in Northern Ireland started with the Reds raising the championship flag before the game and they continued the celebrations in front of their own fans on the opening day of the season by winning 3-0 against Linfield Women.

They were, however, vastly outstripped in the scoring stakes by last season’s runners-up Glentoran Women, who thrashed Derry City Women 11-0 on a day when the league went goal crazy, with 26 scored across the five games and wins secured by four of the home teams.

It was a tough introduction to the top fight for the two newly promoted teams, Ballymena United Women and Larne Ladies, who lost 3-0 to Crusaders Strikers and 7-0 against Sion Swifts Ladies respectively, while last season’s newcomers Lisburn Ladies and Mid Ulster Ladies drew 1-1.

Cliftonville broke the deadlock midway through the first-half. Kirsty McGuinness weaved her way into the box before having her progress ended by a foul and Callaghan stepped up to smash her penalty into the roof of the net.

McGuinness herself doubled the lead five minutes into the second-half, picking up Louise McDaniel’s pass before coolly finishing past Lauren Currie.

The third goal sealed the points for the Reds with just 10 minutes to go, when Callaghan — who could have been on a hat-trick after seeing a shot come off a post — was presented with another opportunity from the spot after Abbie Magee was fouled and again she finished high into the net.

It took Demi Vance less than a minute to announce her return to the league, scoring the first as Glentoran turned it up to 11 against Derry, with no fewer than eight different players on the scoresheet.

The Northern Ireland international pinged in a long-range shot before the clock had ticked past the 60 second mark and the Glens effectively had the game won when they raced into a 5-0 lead with only 15 minutes gone.

Kerry Beattie scored twice in as many minutes to make it 3-0 just 10 minutes in, followed by Joely Andrews netting two minutes later and Emma McMaster then got in on the act.

Emily Wilson marked her competitive debut for the Glens with a fifth midway thought the first-half.

The Glens were quick out of the blocks at the start of the second-half, too, as Nadene Caldwell scored a sixth before Wilson netted her second of the game.

There was further good news for the Glens when Samantha Kelly, who missed most of last season through injury, made her return on the hour mark.

Caragh Hamilton and a second from Vance a couple of minutes later made it a perfect 10 for the Glens with 20 minutes to go and substitute Rachel Rogan completed the 11-goal rout five minutes from time.

Cora Chambers hit a first-half hat-trick in Sion’s 7-0 win over Larne. Kerry Brown had earlier made it 2-0 and, after Aimee Nellins scored an unfortunate own goal, substitute Tara O’Connor-Farren hit a brace to complete the win.

Amy McGivern missed an early penalty, but it didn’t hurt Crusaders Stikers as they beat Ballymena United 3-0 thanks to goal from Morganne Beggs, Aimee-Lee Peachy and Darcy Boyle.

Stacey Murdough’s eighth minute goal for Lisburn Ladies looked like being the winner as they held that lead all the way into injury time before Eimear McGarrity struck to give Mid Ulster a welcome point.