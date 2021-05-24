Mark Haughey hopeful Linfield exit can be ‘blessing in disguise’ as defender targets double delight

Linfield defender Mark Haughey has spoken for the first time about his decision to leave Windsor Park after eight years, with his dream scenario to depart the club on a double high.

Haughey was in supreme form beside Jimmy Callacher in the centre of defence in Friday’s 2-1 Irish Cup final success over Larne and will look to hit those heights again tomorrow when the Blues face Coleraine with the league title on the line.

In the penultimate game of the Premiership season for both clubs, the Bannsiders must win to extend the race to be champions to the final weekend. For Linfield, avoiding defeat will mean two major trophies in the space of five days and a 55th Gibson Cup for the club.

Since Linfield announced they were going full-time in the summer, the futures of stalwarts Haughey, Mark Stafford and Andy Waterworth have been the subject of much debate.

Stafford and Waterworth have already spoken about moving on and now Haughey has confirmed what many believed — that he will also leave Windsor behind. Glenavon, Haughey’s former club, is the likely destination for all three of them.

On his future, the 30-year-old said: “It’s well documented Linfield are moving to a full-time model. A few of the players have come out and said it doesn’t suit them and, unfortunately, I’m one of them.

“I had discussions with the club and they have offered me a contract to stay and be full-time and I’d love to stay, but with the job and career I have, it just wasn’t feasible for me to stay at my age.

“I can understand where the club are coming from; they have to move forward with the times with a full-time model and it’s unfortunate that there are players like myself, Stafford and Andy who have to move on.

“But maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. You don’t want to get to a stage as a player where the club doesn’t want you and wants to move you on.

“It was an open and honest discussion. The club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay and we tried to explore every avenue we could but, unfortunately, we couldn’t find a solution.

“After lengthy discussions, it was clear I wouldn’t be able to commit to the full-time model and the club have been aware of that for some time now.

“In fairness to the manager (David Healy), he understands and I made it clear to him I wanted to leave this club as a winner.

“We’ve got one trophy in the bag now and I definitely want to go out with another league title to make it all the more sweet.”

Haughey was in joyful mood at Mourneview Park after Linfield’s Cup triumph.

He said: “That’s my second Irish Cup. The feeling never leaves you after winning the league, the Irish Cup, the County Antrim Shield, whatever it is — that’s why you come to Linfield.

“Emotions were high after the game and we wanted to make sure we enjoyed it before focusing again on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in three finals. I lost the first one against Glenavon, but thankfully I’ve been able to win two now.”

Haughey has had a difficult time with injuries in his career and was on the sidelines in the 2018/2019 campaign when the Blues won the title and League Cup.

“I was out for over a year and the lads won the League Cup and the league that year,” he recalled.

“You’re a part of the team and you want to celebrate with them but when you haven’t kicked a ball, it was a mental thing for me looking at them celebrating. To come back from the injury and then win trophies, it’s the cherry on the cake for me.

“I feel like I owe the club something after the injury and how good they were with me at that time.

“The manager was fantastic and when I was doubting myself as a player and mental strength, the manager threw me in at half-time at Crusaders when I hadn’t kicked a ball and showed real faith in me.”

On tomorrow’s big match with Coleraine, Haughey says: “This season has been a strange one. To celebrate the Irish Cup before hopefully the league is strange but we have been super in the last two games and hopefully we carry that into Tuesday night at Coleraine.

“It’s a good momentum. You want good form going into massive games but we know what football is like, there’s no way you can rest on your laurels and we still have to get over the line.”