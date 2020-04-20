Mark Haughey opens up on injury 'guilt' and resolve to repay Linfield with more trophy delight

The next time a trophy is placed in the Linfield cabinet, it will mean as much, if not more, to Mark Haughey than anyone else.

The 29-year-old put pen to paper on a new one year deal last week, keeping him at the club for an eighth season.

The last couple have had more than their fair share of frustration, with Haughey sitting out 18 months due to a troublesome knee issue.

The former Glenavon defender had to watch on as his side lifted a league and League Cup double in the 18/19 campaign, putting the previous trophyless season firmly into the past.

It, therefore, feels a long time since Haughey was last involved in a successful run in 2017.

Now the faith manager David Healy has placed in him means he's more determined than ever to get back on the trophy trail.

"The whole time I was out injured, the club were absolutely fantastic with me, particularly the manager," he said.

"He was full of reassurance and giving me that confidence to know I could get back and play for Linfield again.

"I had a few doubts at times, which is only natural, and I felt a real guilt that I was under contract but wasn't able to help the team out for so long.

Sign on: Linfield defender Mark Haughey

"I just want to do as well as I can for the club now and help the team win as much as possible."

He made his return in December and went on to start eight Danske Bank Premiership matches before the season was called to a halt due to the coronavirus.

He admits he felt he had to perform in order to earn the contract he has now signed, but says any fears he wouldn't be able to get back to his best were quickly shifted aside.

"It was at half-time during the league game against Crusaders at Windsor a few days before Christmas," he recalls. "Me, Andy Waterworth and Daniel Kearns were in getting a cup of tea then I got the shout that I was coming on so I didn't have time to think about it. I just played the game and it felt like I had never been away to be honest. We managed to come back and draw the game and I just felt totally normal.

"I maybe wasn't quite as fit as I normally would be but I have missed the last two pre-seasons and that's only going to come with playing games. I definitely felt like I was getting there before the league was called to a halt.

"I remember maybe nine or ten years ago after I broke my leg at Glenavon and being very nervous before my first game back but even then, once I got the first crunching tackle out of the way, it was business as usual."

Last summer, manager Healy spoke of his anticipation at welcoming, in his words, "one of the best defensive players in the Irish League" back into his panel.

Equally as comfortable in the centre of defence or at right-back, there's little doubt he'll once again be an asset for the next year.

"Being out for so long gave me plenty of time to reflect on what I really wanted to do and made me realise just how much I don't want to finish playing, or playing for Linfield, yet," Haughey continued.

"People complain about their football sometimes or the fixture schedule, but being out for so long and missing even the craic in the changing room made me so determined to get back and gave me huge motivation to make sure I stayed at Linfield beyond that last contract.

"I was still reporting to training and either going to see the physios or doing gym work or a run on my own. It was quite lonely at times. When some of boys got niggles for a couple of weeks, they were good company but I saw them all come and go.

"Even Cameron Stewart did his cruciate ligament at one stage and still managed to get back playing before me!"

Also signing on the dotted line last week was 18-year-old Jake Corbett, who had notched over 20 goals for the reserves before the season was locked down.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Jake," said Haughey.

Jake Corbett has penned a deal

"I played in quite a few Reserve games with him on my way back from injury and he's an absolute smasher. I think he'll suit the league because he's not afraid to get stuck in and obviously he has an eye for goal as well.

"He's a real box-to-box midfielder and, as you can see from his goal stats, he gets in the right places round the box.

"David (Healy) was always at the reserve team games when I was playing in them and he's definitely good at helping the young players progress."

Table-topping Linfield, of course, could yet lift the Gibson Cup for the 19/20 campaign, whether the season is played to a finish or not, but whenever the next one comes, it will be well worth the wait for Haughey.