Mark Stafford: I’d love to help Glenavon upset Linfield but it would be strange playing against the Blues

Glenavon defender Mark Stafford says he would love to get to grips with his old team-mates when Linfield visit Mourneview Park on Saturday (5.30pm).

The sides played out a scoreless draw in Lurgan back in September but the former Ballinamallard United ace was among the substitutes that afternoon.

Stafford earned hero status at Windsor Park, helping the club land four league titles, two Irish Cups, a League Cup and a County Antrim Shield during an amazing six years with the Blues.

The experienced centre-back was a real fans’ favourite, showing passion and hunger every time he went into battle.

Injuries have disrupted the 34-year-old’s career but he’s still up for the fight at Glenavon following a summer switch to Lurgan with former Linfield team-mates Andy Waterworth and Mark Haughey also making the move to mid-Ulster.

“When we played Linfield earlier in the season I was coming back from injury,” said Stafford. “I’m doing okay now but still need to improve. I’m getting there slowly.

“Linfield are a great football side but we managed to frustrate them that day. I would love to play against the boys. I know them all very well and it would be a strange feeling playing against them.

“The Blues are still a great side. There is quality throughout the squad and players to come back in like Cammy Palmer and Kyle McClean.

“Christy (Manzinga) is a real threat for them and Jordan Stewart is back scoring goals.

“I’m very friendly with Jordan and he’s a star player in the league, a class act. I know what the game means to him and I was happy to see him scoring. Jordan can be hard on himself but he’s a quality finisher — we know what he is capable of. Linfield have only been beaten once in the league but we will give them a good rattle and see where it takes us.

“We only have three wins in the league and we had a good result on Saturday and we want to build on that.

“I’m a Glenavon player and we want to climb up the league.”

Premiership champions Linfield may be the team to beat but they currently sit in fifth position, reflecting the competitive nature of the top flight.

“When you see the run that Cliftonville have been on and the form of Coleraine and Larne, a few draws can see you fall down a few places,” added Stafford.

“From my time at Linfield there was always a little sticky spell around November for some reason. Results can be hard to come by but they will be looking to build on the win over Cliftonville.”

Linfield have confirmed that striker Billy Chadwick, who joined on loan from Hull City in July, has had to return to England after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

Chadwick picked up the injury during the Premiership defeat at Crusaders.

“I’m so gutted that my time with Linfield has been cut short due to this unfortunate injury and I would just like to thank everyone associated with Linfield for the time I’ve spent at the club,” the frontman told the club’s website.

“It’s such an amazing club with many amazing people. I wish nothing but success for all the boys and fans for the remainder of the season and beyond. Thank you for everything and I will aim to get back to fitness and playing again as soon as I possibly can.”