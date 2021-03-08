Mark Stafford: My time at Linfield is up but there's a league title to win before I go

Linfield 2 Cliftonville 0

The big defender, who is hoping to add to his three League title wins before he signs off at the end of the season, turned in a man-of-the-match performance as the Blues came back off the ropes following their shattering defeat by Glentoran in midweek.

David Healy's boys certainly were not at their best, possibly still hungover from that debacle across town. They huffed and puffed against a rugged Cliftonville side superbly drilled by Garry Breen and Ryan O'Reilly and, when they did find a way through, goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was in top form.

Shayne Lavery eased the tension that gripped Windsor Park by heading the Blues into the lead just 17 minutes from time, following a delicious delivery from Joel Cooper.

The Reds hadn't an effort on goal all afternoon, but incredibly they could have stolen a point right at the finish when Paul O'Neill managed to wriggle free inside the box. When he flicked the ball to the unmarked Barry Coffey, he was about to tap into the empty net until Stafford produced a magical block to salvage the situation.

Just to rub salt into the gaping Reds' wounds, the Danske Bank Premiership champions broke at the other end. Substitute Kirk Millar whipped in a low cross from the right and Lavery lashed home a beauty to seal the points.

"We could feel the knives being sharpened, coming into the game," admitted Stafford. "We knew how much pressure there was, you could sense it in the changing room.

"I thought we fully deserved the points. We kept the ball well and we were dangerous when we broke. Their goalkeeper made a few great saves to keep them in it at times."

On his final season at Windsor, the big Castlederg man added: "I will not be here next season. The club is going full-time and I work full-time, I can't do both.

"There is no point in putting the manager and other people into awkward positions by hanging on. It simply wouldn't work out because the boys will be training in the morning time.

"It's a new start for the club. There will be new players in and there will be a new outlook at things. I will be 34 in August, I know my time is up at the club, I don't want to overstay my welcome.

"I intend to enjoy the time I've left here. We still have a lot of games to play and I'm looking forward to the challenge over the rest of the league season. I will require little motivation, I know what's at stake."

Although the Reds never created a single chance over the 90 minutes, manager Paddy McLaughlin insists the one at the end, should have been converted.

He moaned: "Young Paul (O'Neill) may have taken the shot on himself, but he unselfishly passed it. That's part of his learning curve . . . he will learn to be more ruthless in those situations.

"You have to take their chances when they come because you don't get to many at the home of the champions

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Stafford, Callacher, Quinn, Cooper, Mulgrew, Fallon (Palmer 56), Nasseri (Millar 69), Stewart (Waterworth 69), Lavery. Subs not used: Moore, Clarke, McGivern, Pepper.

CLIFTONVILLE: McCarey, Lowe, Breen (Harney 76), Reilly, Donnelly, Bagnall, Doherty (O'Connor 60), C Curran, Hale (Coffey 72), R Curran, O'Neill. Subs not used: Dunne, McCrudden, Casey, Kearns.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match: Mark Stafford.

Match rating: 7/10.