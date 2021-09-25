Mark Stafford revels in ‘romantic tale’ as Glenavon trio bid to haunt Linfield

Rising high: Mark Stafford rises to head home for Linfield last season, today he will be out to stop them at Mourneview Park. Credit: David Maginnis

Glenavon defender Mark Stafford admits there will be a large dollop of sentiment involved in today’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown with Linfield at Mourneview Park.

It will be the first time Stafford, Mark Haughey and Andy Waterworth will get up, close and personal to their former team-mates since making their Windsor Park exit over the summer.

The trio formed part of a Linfield juggernaut that dominated the local game for over half-a-decade. When the club announced it was adopting a full-time model, they decided it wouldn’t be in their interests to go down that particular route.

Having spent a trophy-filled six years with the Blues – which included four league title successes – the 34-year-old Stafford, on the way back after knee surgery, believes it’s impossible not to be affected by the romance of today’s fixture.

“It really is a romantic tale for the three of us,” admitted the big Castlederg man. “We had such a great time at Linfield, it’s going to feel really strange being in the opposite camp.

“I had the time of my life at Windsor Park . . . and the club, management and supporters treated me fantastically well. I’m looking forward to the occasion and seeing a lot of friends . . . I still keep in touch with quite a few of the boys – I made friendships for life at Linfield.

“I’ve four league titles from my six years at the club, which is really only beginning to sink in now that I’ve left the club.

“There have been some great players that has played in our league, and haven’t got near a league title. I’ve been fortunate enough to win four – it’s ridiculous.

“It was a great era for the club in general. It came after a tough couple of years, which made it even more special. At the start of my time, the North Belfast clubs – Crusaders and Cliftonville – were flying and they gave us many a thumping.

“So, to turn that around was special. A lot of the players were still at those clubs when we began to turn the tide, which made it even sweeter.”

Stafford featured in his first 90-minute game for the Lurgan Blues in midweek, although Gary Hamilton’s boys surprisingly lost a Mid Ulster Cup tie to Hanover.

“The knee seemed to hold up ok,” added Stafford. “It was my first 90 minutes since last season when I played in Linfield’s penultimate game of the season up at Coleraine, so it has been a long time.

“It’s all about building up game time – I’m bursting to get back. It’s been frustrating looking from the stands. I think the club is striving for a little bit of consistency.

“There is no problem turning up for the big games, so that is something we are looking to put right.

“The boys work so hard in training, and everything is well organised. It’s trying to transfer that out on to the pitch.

“We’ve only five points from games against Portadown, Warrenpoint Town, Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers. It’s not good enough. If we want a top six finish, we must be better than that.”

Stafford believes there is a lot of quality players at the club which hasn’t reflected in results so far. He adds: “We have got good, exciting players at the club. Kyle Beggs, for me, has a big future in the game, he still developing, but is one to watch.

“Fitzy (Matthew Fitzpatrick) up front is a handful for any defence. He’s maybe playing senior football late in his career, but he’s improving all the time. Then, we have Peter Campbell, he’s a wee star. There are other young lads like Jack O’Mahony, who will be pushing for a first team shirt this season. There is a good mixture of youth and experience. We should be doing better with the squad we have.

“There is one thing about Gary (Hamilton), he is not afraid to play the kids as we’ve seen the past. He has done a fantastic job over the years with boys like Rhys Marshall, James Singleton, Josh Daniels, Mark Sykes, Joel Cooper – they’ve also come through the club.”