Marty Donnelly has personality to thrive at Linfield, says boss David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy was full of praise for veteran playmaker Marty Donnelly and 16-year-old debutants Callum Marshall and Ewan McCoubrey following Tuesday’s 1-0 County Antrim Shield victory over Championship leaders Ards at Windsor Park.

Donnelly’s deflected 43rd minute strike and first for his new club proved decisive to set up a home quarter-final with another second tier outfit, Dundela, and showed that the former Cliftonville and Crusaders ace, who arrived from Larne in the summer in a deal that took Navid Nasseri the other way, retains the quality to make a difference.

Healy says it’s not just on the pitch that the 33-year-old is contributing positively.

“I thought Marty was excellent,” said Healy, who has now been in charge of Linfield for 300 games.

“He tired in the last 15 minutes but that is probably natural with not playing week-in, week-out.

“When he lands on the ball he sees things and his delivery is second to none.

“I was pleased for Marty with his performance and goal because he has been brilliant since being in and around the first team.

“I have known Marty for a number of years and knew what type of lad he was.

“He brings a lot to the dressing room and is popular with the other players.

“It’s important when you bring someone in that he has that personality where he can cope at Linfield because playing here can be a challenge. Marty has settled in really well.”

While Donnelly has been there and done it in the Irish League, striker Marshall and McCoubrey, who played at right back versus Ards, are starting out on their careers.

Both showed energy and enthusiasm on their first team bows with Marshall close to scoring and McCoubrey keen to put himself about in defence and attack.

In his time as Blues boss Healy has never been shy in throwing youngsters in and played a significant role in helping highly rated teenagers Charlie Allen and Dale Taylor move from Windsor to Leeds and Nottingham Forest respectively last year.

He said: “Callum and Ewan are part of the new scholarship project that we’ve set up as part of the club’s strategic five year plan. Ewan was on the bench a couple of times last year and has been in training with us the last couple of months as a scholar and is only going to improve.

“He is a tenacious little fella and he got stuck in against Ards. In the last 15 minutes he was starting to breathe a little bit heavier than normal but Ewan will be better for this experience.

“With Callum I have no doubt about his ability. It looked as though he was going to go to England but it didn’t happen at the last minute which gives us an opportunity to work more with him.

“I thought he did okay against Ards. I did tell him to invest in a pair of studs. It was probably his first time playing at Windsor at night.

“You see it all the time, I saw it in the Super Cup and have seen it in international matches that players don’t realise how firm and how bouncy the pitch is and how slippy it is.

“Callum will improve. He is lively, works hard and has a good left foot and more importantly he has a top attitude and wants to be better.”