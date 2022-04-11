Marty Quinn urges Glentoran to accept their expulsion from Irish Cup, like his Cliftonville had to in 1999

Irish Cup

Former Cliftonville manager Marty Quinn has urged Glentoran to consider dropping their plan to seek arbitration in the Irish Cup eligibility dispute and accept their expulsion from the tournament.

Quinn was Reds boss when Cliftonville were thrown out of the 1999 final after fielding ineligible player Simon Gribben in a semi-final replay against Linfield.

The striker had played for amateur league side Kilmore Rec in a previous round and the decider was scrapped as Portadown were handed the trophy.

This year’s competition has been thrown into doubt by Glentoran’s move to request arbitration after the Irish FA Appeals Board dismissed a challenge to their explusion.

Newry City protested that midfielder Joe Crowe was ineligible to play in the quarter-final and while Crusaders have progressed to the decider, the other semi-final has yet to be played.

The Ballymena United v Newry City final four clash was rescheduled for April 13 but will need to be rearranged again.

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has said his club are entitled to state their case through arbitration but Quinn says there are times when you must acknowledge a mistake.

“Glentoran have decided to go to arbitration and that’s up to them but if you’ve played an ineligible player you are kicked out that’s the way it was with us,” said the Reds’ title-winning former manager

“I’m not wishing that on Glentoran by any stretch of the imagination but if Joe Crowe played when he shouldn’t have then we don’t want to have a situation where the Irish Cup is being held up.

“Ballymena United and Newry City are sitting waiting on an update and will the final be put back? It’s dragging on and I think someone at the Glens should hold their hand up and say guilty as charged, we made a mistake and we’re out.

“When you’ve made a mistake hold your hands up and take your punishment like we did. We had no grounds to challenge, we made a mistake.

“We took our medicine. This saga isn’t doing the local game any good. I’m not having a go at Glentoran, I don’t wish them ill, but rules are rules and sometimes you have to hold your hand up. But it’s Glentoran’s business and they seem determined to fight the decision.”

Quinn says the saga evokes painful reminders of the Simon Gribben affair in 1999.

“It brings back horrible memories for me from 1999,” added Quinn who was part of the club’s victorious 1979 Irish Cup-winning team, but lost a decider to Glenavon in 1997 when he was Cliftonville manager.

“We had the same situation when we played an ineligibly player in Simon Gribben and we were dumped.

“It was a horrible time, one of the lowest moments I experienced in my life and career.

“I felt we would have won the Irish Cup that year.

“We had beaten Linfield in the semi-final and I thought our name was on it.

“It was a genuine mistake, the lad had played for Kilmore Rec in a previous round.

“I can look at myself as I brought him on as the more experienced player than Chris Scannell.

“I thought Gribben was more physically strong at a time when William Murphy was dominating.”

Quinn has been left hugely impressed by Cliftonville’s title challenge this season.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side are only a point behind leaders Linfield with four to play after Saturday’s scoreless draw.

“Paddy has put together a smashing side,” he said.

“It’s fantastic what the part-time club has done to be in and around the Linfields and Glentorans.

“They have a great chance of winning it. They could do it.

“Joe Gormley has been in good form and it’s all to play for.”