Matt Green vows to be ‘scoring with my eyes closed’ as he settles at Linfield and gets used to Kirk Millar’s telling deliveries

Portadown 2 Linfield 3

Back of the net: Linfield striker Matt Green sets off in celebration after making it 2-2 at Shamrock Park. Credit: David Maginnis

Linfield’s newest signing has promised that it will be soon Green for go at Windsor Park.

While Christy Manzinga grabbed the headlines after scoring a superb winner five minutes from time to give the Blues a 3-2 victory over Portadown in a thrilling game at Shamrock Park, it was Matt Green’s equaliser midway through the second half that really sparked David Healy’s men.

Trailing 2-1 to first-half goals from Ruairi Croskery and Lee Bonis, with Manzinga equalising in between, it was cometh the hour cometh the man as Healy rolled the dice by introducing Green and Jordan Stewart into the action after 60 minutes.

Five minutes later Green went close with a header from a corner, which hit Portadown goalkeeper Harry Doherty’s feet.

Just a couple of minutes after that warning shot he did find the net. Stewart broke forward, sent the ball out to Kirk Millar on the right and when he sent a trademark cross across goal Green was on hand inside the six yard box to level the scoreline.

After netting his first goal for the Blues, Green, released by Grimsby Town, is relishing the service that the likes of Millar provides and is confident very soon he’ll be gobbling up chances.

“It’s fantastic and I was absolutely delighted to see that hit the back of the net,” said Green.

“I could have had another one or two and with a little bit more match sharpness and fitness I think I will start putting them away.

“It’s exciting because the chances are there, the boys do create the chances. The delivery was first class. There are some very good players in the team and Kirk is one that I have definitely identified that when he gets the ball I need to get in the box.”

Green might have outshone Manzinga and walked away with the match ball such was his impact. Later on, he just couldn’t react in time to put the ball into the net when presented with a chance that at another time might be considered a sitter.

“There were a few bodies in front of me and I didn’t see it to the last second,” said Green.

“With a bit more match sharpness and a few more minutes under my belt I’ll probably be scoring those with my eyes closed.

“There was another one when I fell over the ball, which shows where I am probably sharpness wise.”

A fourth goal would have been extremely harsh on Portadown, who would have been good value for a point having created plenty of chances before that crucial double change by Healy.

Ports boss Matthew Tipton expects that further into the season his team will play worse than they did on Saturday and win matches.

“The players went and did what I asked them to do and if they do everything I ask and it’s just not enough because the other team is better, there isn’t much I can do,” he said. “I thought we gave enough.”

PORTADOWN: Doherty, Kerr, Finnegan, McCallum, Hall, Warde (Salley, 74 mins), Teggart, Conaty, McLeod (Tipton, 68 mins), Croskery, Bonis. Unused subs: Barr, Anderson, Glenfield, Jordan, Murphy.

LINFIELD: Johns, Hume, Newberry, Callagher, Clarke, Shields, Mulgrew, Palmer (Stewart, 60 mins), Millar, Chadwick (Green, 60 mins), Manzinga (Salam, 89 mins). Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe-Byrne, Fallon, Donnelly.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey).

Man of the match: Christy Manzinga

Match rating: 9/10