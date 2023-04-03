Matthew Fitzpatrick boosts Glenavon’s Euro bid on Ballymena’s off night

Steven McCullough is confronted after becoming the second Ballymena player of the night to see red from referee Lee Tavinder — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Ballymena United were brought crashing down to earth with defeat by Glenavon at the Warden Street Showgrounds.

The Sky Blues were on cloud nine following their sensational Irish Cup semi-final win over Larne on Friday night, until Lurgan Blues striker Matthew Fitzpatrick went to work — heading the only goal of a game that will not live long in the memory.

What made it even more difficult for boss David Jeffrey to stomach was the fact that United had defensive pair Dougie Wilson and Steven McCullough both dismissed in the last three minutes.

Although United still have the May 7 Cup Final against Crusaders to look forward to, it looks increasingly likely that victory at Windsor Park will be their only realistic route to European football.

With only five games remaining, Ballymena are now a whopping nine points adrift of Glenavon in the race to claim seventh place in the Danske Bank Premiership and the end-of-term Euro play-off place that comes with it.

Gary Hamilton’s charges are in pole position to nail down that slot, although Carrick Rangers can still have a big say.

More worryingly for Jeffrey is the fact that United have not won in their last 12 League games — a sequence in which they have only scored two goals. Their last three points came against Dungannon Swifts way back on January 14.

It was no surprise that Jeffrey stuck with the team that racked up Friday’s fantastic Cup win, while Glenavon boss Hamilton gave the nod to the same eleven that defeated Coleraine last time out.

After a tedious, nervous and largely untidy opening phase, it was the visitors who nudged into the lead on 18 minutes following the game’s first notable passage of play.

Glenavon defender Sean Ward clears his lines — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

They cut United to shreds down the right with Jamie Doran sending Isaac Baird free and, even though he appeared to be hemmed in by Sean Graham, he still managed to whip in a great delivery, which was flicked home at the near post by Fitzpatrick — but defender Wilson and goalkeeper Sean O’Neill will not be rushing to push the replay button.

In an identical move five minutes later, Matthew Snoddy produced the delicious cross that was met by the head of Conor McCloskey, but he ballooned his effort over the top.

Seconds later, McCloskey benefited from a moment of calamity in the United defence and tried his luck with a snap-shot that was gathered by O’Neill at the near post.

The home supporters had to wait until 32 minutes for their team to threaten at the other end. Wilson managed to recycle what appeared to be hopeless situation by heading the ball back across the ace of the goal for Craig Farquhar, whose downward header forced Rory Brown into a smart save.

Then, seconds before the interval, Wilson produced a brilliant piece of defending, somehow heading Jack Malone’s wickedly whipped cross over the crossbar from practically on the line.

Ballymena defender Dougie Wilson reacts to being sent off — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Glenavon began the second-half with a purpose and teenager Baird forced O’Neill into action on 56 minutes with a low drive that appeared to be creeping in at the base of the post.

But Jeffrey’s men were almost level on the hour. Kelly produced a slick inter-change with Robbie McVarnock, whose shot looked to be heading into the net until veteran defender Sean Ward stuck out a boot to save.

Graham then tried his luck from distance with a blistering low drive that forced Brown into a wonder save low to his left.

It was the visitors who almost sealed the deal with 18 minutes remaining. Malone picked out Fitzpatrick in the left channel and, after cutting inside, his shot came off the boot of Wilson, which deflected it just over the crossbar, much to O’Neill’s relief.

Glenavon again went close with only six minutes left when substitute Peter Campbell crossed for Aaron Rodgers, whose shot was hacked of the line by Mikey Place.

When Wilson was dismissed following a foul on Fitzpatrick three minutes from time, the home fans realised the horrible run of League result would be extended — but worse was to follow when McCullough hit out at Malone.

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown flies across goal to keep Sean Graham's effort out — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

BALLYMENA: O’Neill, Redman, Wilson, Whiteside, McDaid (Kane 76), Kelly, McCullough, Gibson (Waide 76), McVarnock (Place 76), Graham (Tipton 76), Farquhar. Unused subs: Thompson, Tweed, McGrory

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Fitpatrick, Baird, McCloskey (Campbell 61), Wallace, Doran, Rogers, Garrett (O’Connor 64), Malone, Ward. Unused

subs:Kerr, Birney, Henderson, Stewart, Bradley.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon).

Man of the match: Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Match rating: 6/10.