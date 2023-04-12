Matthew Fitzpatrick brace boosts Glenavon’s Euro Play-Off bid

Glenavon 3 Ballymena United 2

Glenavon consolidated seventh-place in the Danske Bank Premiership with Matthew Fitzpatrick again their goalscoring hero to condemn Ballymena to yet another defeat.

Fitzpatrick delivered his 18th and 19th finishes of the season – one in each half – and although Michael Place ended the Sky Blues’ goal drought from the penalty spot, Glenavon were also awarded a second-half spot-kick which Jack Malone belted home to confirm their victory.

Despite an impressive second-half performance, Ballymena’s winless sequence is now 14 Premiership games, with only four goals in that run which dates back to the middle of January.

Fitzpatrick opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Malone’s shot was only parried away by keeper Jordan Williamson and when Peter Campbell returned the ball into the danger area, the ace marksman bundled home from barely two yards out.

Within three minutes of the restart, the Lurgan Blues had their second, gifted to them by successive defensive howlers.

First, Kym Nelson’s attempted clearance went straight up in the air, and Williamson then fluffed his punched clearance which landed at the feet of Fitzpatrick, who capitalised in full.

Ballymena were given a lifeline in the 53rd minute when Aaron Rogers handled Kane’s goalbound shot, and although Rory Brown got a touch to Place’s weak spot-kick, he could not prevent it creeping over the line.

However, hopes that it would lead to a comeback were dashed in the 73rd minute when Nelson tripped Issac Baird in the box, and Malone blasted his penalty into the roof of the net.

Craig Farquhar scored Ballymena’s second with their last kick of the match, but it was still their 10th successive away loss.

Glenavon:Brown, Birney, Ward, Rodgers, Snoddy, Baird, Garrett (Henderson 87), Doran (Prendergast 76), Malone, Campbell (O’Connor 76), Fitzpatrick. Unused subs: Matthews, Kerr, Doyle, McCloskey.

Ballymena utd: Williamson, Whiteside, Wilson, Farquhar, Place, Nelson, McVarnock (McGrory 89), Graham (Tipton 89), Redman, Kane, Gibson. Unused subs: Thompson, Waide, Tweed, Taylor, Tennant.

Referee:Christopher Morrison

Man of the match: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match rating: 7/10