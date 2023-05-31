Matthew Fitzpatrick can give Linfield edge in title race, insists David Healy

Linfield boss kicks off recruitment drive by snapping up Glenavon frontman

Linfield manager David Healy says his Windsor Park rebuilding job has got off to an impressive start with the addition of goal machine Matthew Fitzpatrick from Glenavon.

As revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last Friday, the Blues snapped up the striker for a fee above £50,000, though it could go beyond double that depending on how well the player does with the club.

Linfield confirmed that Fitzpatrick had joined on a two year deal for “an undisclosed fee”.

With Eetu Vertainen leaving the club, Kyle Lafferty moving on after his unsuccessful loan spell and Robbie McDaid recovering from a long-term injury, Linfield made Fitzpatrick their number one target, as Sunday Life Sport revealed last month, and Healy is thrilled to seal this deal.

The Blues have allowed several players to leave the club, including experienced defenders Jimmy Callacher and Niall Quinn, leaving Healy embarking on a fresh recruitment drive.

Larne’s first Premiership title in their 134-year history prevented the Blues from winning a fifth consecutive championship and the Blues chief views Fitzpatrick as a key capture in their fight to wrestle back the Gibson Cup.

The former Antrim GAA star has scored 19 League goals for Glenavon. Healy said: “His signing will be registered on the opening of the transfer next month and I’m delighted that we’ve reached agreement with Glenavon to secure the transfer of a quality player who I’ve admired for some time.

“He’s a proven experienced player who knows our League well and he’s keen to come on board as we aim to recapture the Premiership title in the season ahead.

“He’s an important signing for us and our supporters can be assured we are working hard to bring other quality signings to the club and as always, we will advise everyone once the contracts have been formally agreed.

Matthew Fitzpatrick scored 19 League goals for Glenavon last season

Healy added: “I want to thank our board for their backing in bringing such a talented forward player to our squad and I’m particularly grateful to our recruitment and development manager Willie McKeown for all his hard work in bringing negotiations to the desired positive outcome.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Matthew when he joins the squad for pre-season training and our supporters will no doubt give him their traditional warm welcome to the club when they get an opportunity to do so.”

The 28-year-old joined Glenavon from Coleraine in 2020 having previously impressed playing for Belfast Celtic and his attitude combined with his goalscoring contribution resulted in Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton handing him the captain’s armband.

Crusaders were looking at bringing him to Seaview in January and Larne expressed interest but he has ended up at Windsor Park where he is looking forward to improving his all round game in the full-time environment and working with Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer Healy.

Fitzpatrick said: ”The European games and full-time environment are a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I can’t wait for the season to start. It might take me a while to get used to the training but I want to improve and be successful.

“I loved my time at Glenavon and had a great season. My team-mates were a great help and that can be the case again with Linfield.”

Linfield have also confirmed that Eventsec will be the club’s new front of shirt sponsorship for next season.

Ballymena United, meanwhile, appear on course to appoint Jim Ervin as their new manager after other names linked with the vacancy dropped out of the running.

Jim Ervin looks set to take the manager's job at Ballymena United

Paul Kee, Kenny Shiels, Warren Feeney and Gerard Lyttle have now distanced themselves from the vacant post at the Showgrounds.

Former United skipper Ervin has no managerial experience in the Irish League but he can reflect on a very successful playing career and is a highly respected figure in the domestic game.

Ervin played under former Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey at Linfield and United before moving onto Carrick Rangers in the summer of 2021.

He joined Ballymena in 2014 and, amid 277 appearances, helped the club win the County Antrim Shield in 2016 and League Cup in 2017.

Earlier in his career, the former Boys’ Model student won 14 trophies including six Premiership titles and four Irish Cups over nine-and-a-half seasons with his boyhood club Linfield.

Glenavon have signed midfielder Stephen Teggart on a three-year deal.

The former Portadown man was available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with the Shamrock Park club.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton said: “We’ve watched him for the last couple of years now and looking at the list of out of contract pros he’s the number one player who fitted what we were looking for in a player. He’s 24 which is a good age. He’s versatile as well and has played numerous positions for Portadown – centre midfield, right back, right wing and left wing.

“Over the last few years he has done well for Portadown and Newry and hopefully by moving to us he’ll be able to improve even further.”

Larne have announced that first team player Mark Randall and Darryl Smith will be coaches of their U15 National League side ahead of the upcoming season.

Randall is set to take on a lead coaching role with the academy’s U15 squad while Smith joins the panel from within the club’s existing academy structure.

Smith is an experienced coach who has also been part of Glentoran’s academy and is currently completing his UEFA B Licence.

Clifford Bell will continue in his role as Age Group Coordinator and coach next season.