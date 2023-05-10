Matthew Fitzpatrick would be a hit at top side, says Sean Ward amid Linfield interest

Sean Ward has penned a new deal to stay at Glenavon for another year

Sean Ward says in-demand striker Matthew Fitzpatrick deserves his place among the League’s best attacking talent.

Glenavon are hoping their skipper and goal machine can fire the Lurgan Blues into the last remaining European spot up for grabs this week.

Gary Hamilton’s side are at Glentoran for tonight’s Semi-Final contest and they will arrive with quiet confidence after finishing the regular season strongly.

While there is pressure on the Glens to salvage European qualification from another trophyless campaign, Glenavon are unbeaten against the east Belfast side this season.

Although Fitzpatrick has a long-term contract with the Lurgan Blues, his future is also uncertain with Linfield considering a big-money move.

The frontman finished the season with 19 League goals and defender Ward, who has agreed terms on a further one-year deal, is not surprised the 28-year-old former Antrim Gaelic footballer is attracting admiring glances from top sides.

“It’s no surprise to me Matthew has been linked with top clubs,” said Ward, a League and Irish Cup winner with Linfield, Glentoran and Crusaders.

“People are replaceable but at this moment in time and for us, Matthew cannot be replaced by anyone. He has been absolutely outstanding, every year the quality of his football has risen and clubs can see he’s a top player.

“I have no doubt that whatever Matthew does in his career he will be a huge success.

“If you move to a top side it’s not just about your football ability, your temperament and mentality is also important and he has it all for me.

“He’s a great team-mate, brilliant in the changing room, works extremely hard, he’s fit and wants to improve.

“He’s a manager’s and team-mates’ dream.

“In my opinion he should have been a contender for Player of the Year.

“What the future brings, we will see what happens — Gary has rebuilt in the past and unearthed gems.

“Fitzy is our talisman and captain.

“It will be a challenge for the club keeping him. That’s been the case with players like Bobby Burns, Mark Sykes, Joel Cooper and Rhys Marshall to name just a few.

“Fitzy is 28 and while not comparing him with Spike, Glenn Ferguson was around the same age when he went to Linfield from Glenavon and was a big success. If he does leave us, one club will be lucky to get him.”

The League’s seventh-placed side go into the Play-Offs as underdogs but given their nine-game unbeaten run, it would be foolish to underestimate them.

Glentoran have been well warned as they have struggled to dominate battles between the sides this season.

“This is a big game and we are looking forward to it,” said Ward.

“We now know our opponents and we are very confident in our own ability and where we have come from.

“The team has collectively shown strong resilience considering the spell we went through, coming out of it really well.

“We are under no illusions, we are playing against a strong Glentoran team who are favourites, they are a side littered with good players, making it a tough task, but one we are looking forward to.

“Since I have been at Glenavon our Cup form has not been convincing, but we have had some joy against the Glens and we know we can compete.

“This is another opportunity to show we are as good as one of the League’s top sides.”

With the League’s top two places and Irish Cup Final now decided, the desperate scramble for that final Europa Conference League place is set to catch fire.

The Lurgan Blues, who lost in the 2017 Play-Off Final to Ballymena United, are hungry to bring European football back to Mourneview Park for the first time since 2018.

“If clubs do not have investment coming in, they want European funding,” said the 39-year-old.

“But clubs also need to be clever in how they use the money.

“Some use it well, some don’t. It doesn’t guarantee success but it can give you a platform to achieve more.

“Glenavon is a brilliant club and I would love it if we enjoyed more success.

“The landscape of the League has completely changed.

“Linfield adopted a full-time model and together with the Glens they had financial strength.

“It was hard for the provincial teams to compete but now the Big Two are full-time, as are Larne and others are operating a hybrid model.

“For a club like ourselves which is completely part-time and trains two nights a week, it would be huge to secure European football.

“We understand it’s going to be a really difficult challenge but at least we have potentially two games in front of us instead of three.

“I’ve nothing but praise for the top sides who are raising standards and attracting better players.

“Those players will be fitter and technically better.

“The smaller clubs need to rise to that challenge.

“Clubs have their own targets and ours was to win a trophy or qualify for Europe.

“It’s now important we give it everything we have to make that dream happen.”

Delighted to prolong his stay at Mourneview Park, Ward stated: “I have agreed another year, it’s been a goal of mine to play until I’m 40.

“One more year will probably do me.

“I don’t like not knowing what is happening and if I hadn’t got another deal I would have had a decision to make on my career.”

Glenavon chief Hamilton, meanwhile, understands clubs will be keen on snapping up Fitzpatrick.

“Are we expecting something? Yes, we are expecting interest over the summer,” he stated.

“He’s a quality player. If clubs are not making offers for him, then there is something wrong because we all know the quality he has.

“It will then be down to what Matthew wants, if he wants to be a full-time footballer.

“He must take into consideration he has a good job, he’s a teacher and has a good career. And, of course, it’s down to the club to accept an offer if it does come in.”