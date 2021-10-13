Matthew Shevlin double sends Coleraine through against Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 0-2 Coleraine

A goal in each half from Matthew Shevlin eased holders Coleraine into the quarter-finals of the BetMcLean Lean League Cup with a 2-0 win at the Loughshore Hotel Arena.

The Bannsiders were in front after 12 minutes with the first meaningful attack of the game. A ball down the right was picked up by Cathair Friel and his cross found the run of Jamie Glackin, The midfielder had the vision to pick out Shevlin who, unmarked, steered home from close range.

In a first-half of few chances Carrick Rangers were inches away from equalising just after the half-hour mark when Gareth Deane was penalised for handling the ball outside the area. The resulting free-kick from Mark Surgenor was deflected inches wide.

On 66 minutes, the visitors thought they had doubled their lead as the ball presented itself to Josh Carson, but his shot was saved by Neil Shields and the rebound cleared to safety by Jim Ervin.

Four minutes later, a long ball caused confusion between ‘keeper Shields and Ervin, and Eoin Bradley nipped in only to poke a lob inches wide.

However, Coleraine, and Shevlin, put the game to bed on 82 minutes.

A throw-in was headed on by a Carrick defender and the ex-Ballymena man was alive to bury the ball into the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season in all competitions.

Stuart King’s men would be given a glorious chance to get on the scoresheet on 90 minutes when Gareth Deane was adjudged to have fouled former Coleraine striker Emmett McGuckin inside the box. The ball was grabbed by Carrick skipper Surgenor but Deane atoned for his error by making saving the spot kick.

CARRICK RANGERS: Shields, Forsythe, Surgenor, Ervin, McGuckin, D Kelly, E Kelly (Mulholland 85), Cherry (Kalla 68) Gibson, Tilney, Anderson.

Subs Not Used: Skeet, Buchanan-Rolleston, Doyle, McGimpsey, Hoy.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Mullan, Brown (Traynor 68), Lowry, Carson, Wilson (Bradley 67), O’Donnell, Glackin (McKendry 67), Shevlin (Parkhill 85), Friel.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher, Jarvis, Kelly.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus)

Man of the Match: Matthew Shevlin

Match Rating: 3/10