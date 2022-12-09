Matthew Shevlin is now a much better player than 18 months ago, believes Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

The Bannsiders twice came from behind — courtesy of Shevlin goals — before holding their nerve to see off Cliftonville in a sudden-death penalty shootout at Solitude to book their place in March’s BetMcLean Cup Final with Linfield.

Although they are unbeaten in five games since losing to the Crues in front of home fans early last month, Coleraine have dropped 11 points adrift of Larne at the top of the table after enjoying a solid start to the campaign.

They may not be considered title contenders, but Kearney reckons his team can mix it with the best and, while it was a team effort that pulled them through against the Reds, the boss was keen to single out Shevlin’s contribution.

“I was delighted for Matthew, he’s such a good lad,” he said.

“He works so hard at his game and he wants to learn. He keeps getting himself into good areas.

“It probably was a frustrating night for him, but he stuck away the two chances that fell to him. Maybe 18 months ago, Matthew wouldn’t have been in that type of form, he would perhaps have needed three or four chances to get a goal.

“To me, that’s a measure of the distance he has come in terms of his improvement.

“These guys just don’t know when they are beaten.”

Crusaders have overcome Newry City and Glentoran and drawn with Linfield since losing at home to Ballymena United on November 14, but manager Stephen Baxter is expecting another tough night at the office.

“Coleraine are a top side; they are currently on a great run,” he said.

“They’ll be particularly buoyed by their League Cup win over Cliftonville. Every point is hard earned and hard fought, you can see that in the league table with so many teams bunched together.

“Larne are a little bit ahead at the minute, but everyone is scrapping and fighting.

"As the season progresses, the strong squads will continue to do well.”

Baxter admits his team has been crippled by injury in recent weeks, but they still managed to register an impressive win over the Glens last time out.

“The result kept us in the race,” he added.

“We are so stretched at the moment in terms of personnel. Jude (Winchester) was taken off last week after sustaining a bang to the head.

“McCauley (Snelgrove) had to have his appendix out, which was another problem. It will continue for another few weeks. We also had Lewis Barr out with an ankle knock.

“We had a few boys in the side that haven’t played in six months, the likes of Gary Thompson and Declan Caddell. They gave us everything they had in the tank. I need to get fit bodies back for the festive period.”