Matthew Shevlin’s classy treble helps Coleraine scale Premiership summit after victory over Carrick Rangers

Coleraine moved to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership as Matthew Shevlin’s hat-trick helped the Bannsiders record a 4-2 success against Carrick Rangers.

The hosts created the first two chances of the game as David Cushley fired over the crossbar from the edge of the box, before the same player struck wide after being picked out by Emmett McGuckin.

However, it was Coleraine who made the breakthrough on 19 minutes with Lee Lynch playing a major role.

After the summer arrival from Larne saw a shot saved by goalkeeper Ross Glendinning, the midfielder crossed for Shevlin, who headed into the net despite the best efforts of Ben Tilney on the goal line.

Both teams saw half-chances come and go as Curtis Allen hit straight into the arms of Martin Gallagher, while at the other end Lyndon Kane and Lynch saw efforts denied.

Shevlin — who netted four times at the Loughview Leisure Arena last season — ensured that good run continued as he doubled the Bannsiders’ advantage on 41 minutes.

A strong run forward and pass by Evan McLaughlin released the striker, who calmly rounded Glendinning and slotted the ball into an empty net to extend the Coleraine advantag.

Just when the half-time whistle loomed, Carrick reduced their arrears from the spot after Cameron Stewart was adjudged to have been pulled down inside the box.

The penalty was slotted into the net by skipper Cushley.

On 51 minutes, Stewart almost went from goal provider to scorer as his bullet looked destined for the far corner, but unfortunately for Stuart King’s side, it fizzed past the post.

That near miss would be further compounded as Coleraine and Shevlin grabbed a third just three minutes later.

A free-kick into the box by Josh Carson was sent goalwards by Kieran Farren and Shevlin was in the right place at the right time to guide the ball into the net for his hat-trick.

The Gers needed an instant reply and they were left frustrated just after the hour mark as Gallagher somehow denied ex-Bannsider Allen from close range before McGuckin — another former Coleraine player — saw a goal-bound header cleared off the line by Carson.

With both teams using their bench, Coleraine added further gloss to the scoreline on 88 minutes.

A cross into the box by substitute Aaron Jarvis was parried by Glendinning, which allowed Jamie Glackin to tap the ball home.

To their credit, Carrick kept pushing and bagged a consolation goal in added time as Allen arrowed a fine strike beyond the reach of Gallagher.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe (Kalla 73), Stewart (McKieran 69), Ervin, Cushley (Cherry 68), Mitchell, McGuckin, Allen, Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson (Gillen 73).

Subs not used: Hogg, Waite, Chambers.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D Jarvis, Mullan, Carson (McCrudden 88), Farren, Lynch (O’Mahony 81), Glackin (McKendry 88), E McLaughlin (A Jarvis 77), McDermott, Shevlin (J McLaughlin 81).

Subs not used: Deane, R Brown.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the match: Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine)

Match rating: 8/10