Matthew Tipton ‘disgusted’ by Portadown performance in derby drubbing by Glenavon and warns players over futures

If there had been a contingent of Portadown fans permitted to pack into the Glenfield Road stand at Mourneview Park on Tuesday evening, they may well each have had a personal apology from manager Matthew Tipton.

The boss launched a scathing attack on his side’s performance in the 4-1 derby drubbing at the hands of Glenavon after full-time, saying he was ‘disgusted’

“We want the fans back in but I’m pleased our fans haven’t had to turn up and watch that today because I would have to go out an apologise to them publicly and probably have to go round them individually,” he told WeArePorts TV. “They’re not here and if they’ve watched it on the stream then I can only apologise for the players’ performance because it’s not acceptable.”

The Ports actually led through Lee Bonis’ 43rd minute strike but Glenavon levelled just a minute later as Andy Doyle atoned for his error and, after the break, the hosts ran clear with a Matthew Fitzpatrick brace and a late Adam McCallum own goal.

It’s the sixth time this season the Ports have conceded four goals or more but, for Tipton, the manner of the performance made this the most infuriating of the lot.

With no tangible reward to play for, relegation having been scrapped along with the Championship season, the boss won’t tolerate his players taking their eye off the ball. In fact, he warned any of his squad taking such as attitude that they will not remain at the club.

“There have been games we’ve been absolutely annihilated but at least we’ve had a bit of a rattle,” he said. “I felt it was too easy for (Glenavon) tonight. They have something to play for and it showed because they were sharper all over the pitch and hungrier, but there’s no reason why we couldn’t match that. That’s the basics of football.

“If you don’t want to do that, don’t bother coming back. I’ve told them, they have to realise that we want to move the club forward. If they’re not willing to do what we ask them to do, that’s ok. Another club will take them and they can go and play that kind of football there because that’s unacceptable.

"I just felt we turned up tonight and we haven't done anything. We haven’t made the game difficult for them at all. It could have been any score. If it wasn’t for Jacob (Carney – goalkeeper) in the first half, it could have been four or five then. He’s made some good saves.

"We haven’t learned, we haven’t stopped crosses getting in. We were dropping deeper and deeper as a back four without actually picking anybody up. It’s not acceptable but there were people playing in front of them who didn’t want to stand up to the fight. It’s a local derby, you’ve got to stand up and at least put a tackle in. We didn’t do that.”

Having taken the lead, deserved or not, Tipton was particularly aggrieved that his side gave it up from the next passage of play.

“You need to be street-smart,” he said. “It’s a kick-off, we knew they’d kick the ball wide to Andy Hall so get two boys round him. We’re trying to get that message on from minute one. We told them before the game and then during the game but they’re not taking these messages on board. It says a lot to me, if you can’t take basic instructions like that on.

“We’re looking to build for next season. We’re not going to go anywhere if we can’t do things like that. That’s a couple of games now where that’s happened. That should be the time when we lock it up. I never cry for experience or whatever but that is sometimes, experience or whatever you want to call it, that’s just a bit of game know-how. It’s not like we’ve never played.

"These boys have played a lot of games together. They know what to do. It’s drummed into them three times a week. That’s what disappoints me most.”

Having gone out of the Irish Cup at the hands of Ballymena, it’s now an 11 day break for Tipton’s side before the visit of Carrick Rangers.

“Good because I think I’d be throttling a few if we were back in on Thursday,” he smiled. “They’ll be off now until next Monday and then we’ll regroup for the next game. We can’t have another performance like that. People might think I’m being harsh because we only have three games to go and we haven’t had too many days like that if any but I don’t want any days like that. I don’t think anybody should have to sit and watch it.”

Meanwhile, his opposite number Gary Hamilton was understandably rather more pleased with his own side’s efforts, having seen them level up the season’s derbies at two wins apiece.

“We owed that to the fans and the club because the last few performances have been disappointing,” he said, following a shock Irish Cup exit to Dungannon and subsequent league loss at Ballymena. “That was back to the performance we got against Linfield. Portadown had one chance the whole 90 minutes and the chances we created were a credit to the boys.

“Hopefully that repays the fans for the last two disappointing performances.”