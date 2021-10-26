Matthew Tipton pleads with Portadown’s home fans to match ‘super’ away support atmosphere

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton wants to feel the noise at Shamrock Park after being blown away by the support of the club’s fans against Glentoran in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at the Oval.

Tipton was full of praise for the travelling Ports supporters who backed his team every step of the way and inspired them to come from behind twice, the second time with 10 men after Adam McCallum was sent off, to earn a deserved Premiership point.

Attention now turns to the BetMcLean League Cup tonight and a home match against Championship side Ballinamallard United (7.45pm) with the carrot of a quarter-final home tie for the winners against Ards or Cliftonville, who play at Clandeboye Park this evening (8.00pm).

Tipton is a man who likes to cover all bases as a manager and is a popular figure at Portadown, having guided them back to the top flight.

Interestingly, in a bid to get what feels is an important message across, he chose to speak on the club’s official channels about creating an atmosphere for his players to thrive in at Shamrock Park.

He said: “The fans were super and got behind us from minute one to minute 90 at the Oval. It’s good when there is a bit of atmosphere because it helps. We need backing at home as well.

“I’m not being critical of the fans at home but you can’t just sit there and expect to be entertained. We are where we are in the league so we need backing.

“I get the club has been used to success in the past over how many years and people come and expect us to steamroller teams. That’s not where we are now in the table so we need them behind us because we have a brilliant support.

“We need that at home games. It was brilliant at the Oval and it was the same at Warrenpoint a few weeks ago.

“We need it all the time because the boys will give everything they’ve got when they are getting supported like that. There is another side of it, I think the boys could give more to get that support in the side.

“I want that atmosphere. I want the atmosphere that we have in the changing room out on the pitch and against Glentoran, I saw that togetherness they have and have had ever since I’ve been at the club.

“They have always been a good bunch of lads and when you see performances like that on Saturday, you can see the boys are sticking together and they are going to fight for everything they can get.”

Ballinamallard are on a decent run and will arrive at Portadown in confident mood having moved into sixth place in the Championship, seven points behind leaders Ards with a game in hand.

Ards and Cliftonville will be looking to bounce back from weekend defeats.

The Reds lost for the first time in the this season at Ballymena and it will be intriguing to discover if boss Paddy McLaughlin shuffles his pack. Ards, defeated at Loughgall last time out, host second placed Newry on Friday in a massive league encounter so expect manager John Bailie to make changes to his team.