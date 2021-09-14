Maura Muldoon: Tributes paid after death of Glentoran and Irish League pioneer who ‘challenged inequality and prejudice’

Warm tributes have been paid to Northern Ireland women’s football trailblazer and dedicated civil servant Maura Muldoon, who has died, aged 62, following an illness.

Maura, who lived in the Ravenhill Road area of east Belfast, was the first woman to serve on the Irish FA council as the Women’s FA gained official recognition from the governing body in the 1990s.

She later became a director of Glentoran, the Northern Ireland Football League and NI Sports Institute. Sport, and football in particular, were her passions and she worked tirelessly to promote and further the interests of the game across the board, but especially women’s football, providing opportunities for females to play in organised leagues that had not previously existed.

Outside of her sporting interests, Maura worked in a range of public bodies, mainly focused on the promotion of human rights in the fields of health and justice, particularly for children and young people.

Her most recent position was on the NI Community Relations Council.

Glentoran chair Stephen Henderson, who served with Maura on the club board, said: “Maura was a pioneer. Undaunted by glass ceilings or outdated perceptions, her election by the shareholders of the Glentoran Recreation Company in 2008 to the board of the club was something she took in her stride.

“In becoming the first woman to attain such a position in senior football, she brought a professionalism, calm demeanour and determination to ensure that she opened the door for others to follow.

“Her support and commitment to the development of women’s football and to Glentoran Women in particular was well known. Keen to challenge stereotypes, inequality and prejudice whenever and wherever it reared its head, she made Glentoran a better club for her involvement and we are diminished by her passing.

“Maura laid the foundations upon which the recent success of Glentoran’s Women had been built; a fitting legacy to Maura’s life in the sport she adored. She impacted the lives of many women now succeeding in different roles within the women’s game. Her influence will not be forgotten.”

NI Human Rights Commission chief Alyson Kilpatrick also paid tribute, saying: “Maura was a highly valued Human Rights Commissioner and colleague and we are deeply saddened by the news of her death.”

Maura is survived by partner Cheryl, sisters Eleanor and Grainne and brothers Sean and Michael. A funeral service will be held at St. Colmcille’s Church, Holywood at 3pm on Thursday.

