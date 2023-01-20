McAree: It’s a fresh start for Glens as we do it my way

Danske Bank Premiership

RODNEY McAree says his Glentoran revolution starts tonight and he will do it his way.

The 48-year-old will take charge of the team for the first time in the Premiership clash at Newry City and if things don’t go according to plan he will shoulder all the blame.

With Mick McDermott stepping down as manager but remaining on the board, there have been fears McAree would struggle to assert his authority, however the former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine boss is already making his presence felt.

McAree has drafted in experienced John Gregg as first team coach, appointed Tim McCann as his assistant and promoted club legend Elliott Morris to his bench.

The former Fulham man knows the pressure is on to deliver after Glentoran’s shocking run of one win in nine League battles but he has faith in his own ability to revive the club’s fortunes.

“There is absolutely no chance I would have taken this job under any other circumstances than me being in charge,” he insisted.

“If it doesn’t go to plan I will take full responsibility as the manager. I am the manager of Glentoran football team and they will play the way I want them to play and if they make mistakes it’s happening as I encourage them to do the right thing.”

The Glens have crashed to sixth in the Premiership standings and there is a need to lift confidence and morale at the BetMcLean Oval.

“We have an opportunity for a fresh start and new beginning,” he added. “We need to lift spirits within the club and fan base.

“We have to lift each other and get smiles back on faces. Hopefully with a good performance in this tough fixture against Newry we can get a positive result.

Meanwhile, Glentoran transfer target Joe Gormley, meanwhile, has agreed a contract extension, keeping him at the Reds until the summer of 2025.