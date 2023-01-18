McAree must be his own manager and not predecessor’s puppet

Danske Bank Premiership

MICK McDermott is no longer manager of Glentoran Football Club. That balloon has burst after a lot of hot air, fall-outs, controversy, contradictions, calamitous results and one Irish Cup success in 2020 to show for all the big spending in a four-year reign as boss.

Off he pops to the boardroom where he will stay as a director and in floats Rodney McAree from the coaching staff to take over the team. Something had to change after Saturday’s car park protest. It always does at The Oval after one of those.

Fuming fans chanted “Mick McDermott, get out of our club” at the weekend following the 1-0 loss to Larne and while that hasn’t happened, the demonstration by supporters has led to this new storyline in what has become the Irish League’s very own soap opera.

Eastenders has nothing on the drama in east Belfast with McDermott’s antics at times turning the famous football club with a proud history into a laughing stock. From his Twitter tantrums to labelling some of his team’s supporters “balloons”, fans of other sides have been chuckling at this divisive character and taking the Mick out of the Glens for too long.

Such was the anger on Saturday, McDermott needed a police escort out of the ground.

Owner Ali Pour knew it couldn’t go on like this. Even McDermott did.

He should have left the manager’s hot seat at the end of last season when, on and off the field, the Glens blew a shot at winning the double, folding like a cheap suit and failing to qualify for Europe.

What the 48-year-old does now as a board member will be interesting. Remember he was part of the consortium, along with Pour and Paul Millar, who took over a financially stricken Glentoran in 2019 so if he could stay a silent partner working behind the scenes on stadium issues, sponsorship and the like, it may prove beneficial.

Some believe, though, he will still be pulling the strings and that McAree will be nothing but McDermott’s puppet.

That can’t happen. McAree, appointed on an 18-month contract, must be his own man and manager moving forward and be allowed to make decisions that influence the results, be that with team selection, tactics or transfers.

Otherwise the Glens will flounder and continue to be also-rans when they should be winning League titles with the squad of players assembled at such a high cost.

McAree should know from his time as Coleraine boss when he didn’t exert control in the dressing room and boardroom and was sacked after just one season that if you don’t manage on your own terms, you might as well not manage at all. I’d like to think he has learned his lesson and will bring in his own coaching staff and players if he feels it will enhance the team.

Unlike his predecessor, he’ll have no problem conducting post-match interviews with Glentoran TV or media because he is well used to that side of the job as he has been doing it for ages when Mick didn’t fancy it.

Good managers assume that responsibility, especially in defeat, and there’s been plenty of them at Glentoran lately, nine in 12 matches in all competitions and an embarrassing five in a row in the League, the worst run in a season since 1935.

Some have written this campaign off for the Glens. Not me. The Irish Cup will be in their sights and while they are way off title pace right now, winning their games in hand could see them back in the hunt and with Conor McMenamin returning from injury, the quality, if harnessed correctly, is there to go on an unbeaten surge like they did to open this campaign.

After all the rage, boos and jeers, with proper management Glentoran fans may have something to cheer in months ahead.