McDaid is at double to inflict title blow on Blues

Larne 3-1 Linfield

Two good: David McDaid celebrates his second goal in the win over Linfield

Larne produced a magnificent display to complete a Big Two double with a 3-1 victory over Linfield at Inver Park.

Tiernan Lynch's men could have won by a bigger margin, just three days after ending Glentoran's 15-match unbeaten league run at the same venue - the first time they have beaten both sides in the same season since 1976.

The Invermen had to come from behind, however, after Jordan Stewart's early goal put Linfield in front.

They came roaring back within a minute to equalise through Davy McDaid and took the lead into half-time with his second, before Harry Flowers made sure in the second half.

Larne came into this one on the back of that 2-1 win against Glentoran on Saturday.

Linfield themselves were full of confidence, having trounced Glenavon for the second time at Windsor Park this season, having won 8-1 against the Lurgan Blues.

David Healy had to do without influential club captain Jamie Mulgrew, who limped out of that weekend victory.

It didn't seem to dampen their early threat, however, as they began the match on the front foot.

With an early half-chance already under their belt through Stewart, the champions took the lead in the second minute.

Quick thinking from Kirk Millar on the right flank allowed him to swing a dangerous cross into the box, and Stewart took advantage of indecision in the back line to steer in at the near post.

To their credit, the home side hit back from making the worst possible start by equalising just one minute later.

The goal came about in somewhat bizarre circumstances as midfielder Mark Randall picked up the ball on the edge of the Linfield box and floated it across the face of goal.

The presence of McDaid, who it brushed off, seemed to put goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson off, and the ball ended up nestling inside the far post.

The blistering start to the opening period of the game continued and it was the home side who took the lead on 17 minutes, with the same two players involved.

Former Arsenal and MK Dons player Randall slipped a lovely through ball to McDaid just inside the box on the right-hand side, and he took a touch and lashed it into the roof of the net.

There was a chance apiece for the two sides either side of the half-hour mark.

Firstly, Larne threatened when McDaid had an effort from 30 yards blocked. Randall picked up the loose ball and his low shot was well held by Ferguson, down to his right.

At the other end, Millar almost created his second goal of the night when his teasing cross from the right was just beyond the reach of Shayne Lavery at the back post.

Larne should have extended their lead three minutes before the break after great work from McDaid on the left.

He out-muscled Josh Robinson and cut in to cross for Randall, but his effort from eight yards struck the bar and sailed over to safety.

Nine minutes into the second half, Larne had another good opportunity to extend their lead. This time it came from Marty Donnelly's in-swinging corner on the right, but Jeff Hughes steered his header wide despite being in space eight yards out.

It was the home side who looked the more likely to add to the scoreline as the second half wore on, with Tomas Cosgrove heading over, under pressure from Stewart, from another Donnelly corner on 66 minutes.

It was no surprise that it was a headed goal which added to Larne's lead on 71 minutes.

Donnelly's free-kick on the left flank, just outside the box, was met by the head of central defender Flowers, who made no mistake.

Larne: Devlin, Flowers, Watson, Sule, Randall (76 mins, Tilney), McDaid, Donnelly, Lynch, Cosgrove, Hughes, Jarvis

Unused subs: Mitchell, Kelly, Ramsey, Andrade, Gilmour, Herron

Linfield: Ferguson, Robinson, Callacher, Cooper (68 mins, Currie) Stewart, Millar, Lavery, Clarke, Fallon, Hery (60 mins, McClean), Boyle (60 mins, Quinn)

Unused subs: Moore, Stafford, Shevlin, Kearns, Quinn

Referee: Keith Kennedy

Man of the Match: David McDaid

Match rating: 7/10