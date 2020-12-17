McDermott outlines Glentoran's ambition after bringing in defender Marshall on long-term professional deal

Glentoran have announced the signing of former Glenavon defender Rhys Marshall on a three-and-a-half year professional deal from Shamrock Rovers.

The 25-year-old joined Rovers in January after six years at the Lurgan Blues but has now made the switch back to the Danske Bank Premiership after signing for Mick McDermott's squad.

Marshall is certainly no stranger to the Irish League having appeared on 225 occasions for Glenavon, winning two Irish Cups in that time and representing the club in Europe, as well as earning Northern Ireland Under-21 honours.

But midway through last season the defender confirmed he wanted to try and make it in the professional game and made the switch south to join title contenders Shamrock Rovers.

That moved proved a profitable one, Marshall making 13 appearances on their way to winning the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title, while he almost made four FAI Cup appearances too.

But now Marshall has brought his talents back north of the border and McDermott admitted he is delighted to have gotten his man to sign on the dotted line.

“This is a great signing for Glentoran. Paul Millar worked very closely with him throughout his carer at Glenavon and Gary Hamilton is on record as saying Rhys is the best player he has every played with," praised McDermott.

"Also, Rhys was clear from the start that he didn’t want to get involved in speculation or a bidding war as he was only interested in joining us at Glentoran. His enthusiasm for what we are doing here was evident from the first minute we spoke to him.

"I know there is an expectation of immediate success at our club, but Rhys is typical of the sort of player we want here – young, highly talented, highly professional and completely committed to the major project here to take this club right back to the top of Irish football and, even more importantly, keep it there.

"We want the best possible young players atTthe Oval as we continue with our project. The lads we've signed in recent months and the contracts we've extended demonstrate clearly what strategy we have in place.

"Rhys is the latest very exciting addition to what will be the best squad in Ireland, north or south."