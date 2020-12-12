McDermott ramming home the importance of going on a winning run as Glentoran aim to push up table

For Glentoran fans, the Boxing Day showdown with Linfield looms large, but before that manager Mick McDermott wants his team to collect maximum points in their next three league games.

And the Oval boss is looking for some home comforts, starting today when bottom-of-the-table Carrick travel to east Belfast.

On paper the Glens should fancy their chances against Carrick and also on Tuesday when Warrenpoint Town are the visitors prior to an away game at Ballymena ahead of the always eagerly-awaited Big Two derby on December 26.

The Glens have games in hand on most of the teams in the Irish Premiership but if they were to lose to Carrick this afternoon they would sink to the foot of the division.

McDermott remains confident that his side have the class to hit a consistent run in the weeks ahead and knows the importance of the next three fixtures.

"Thankfully we have some games at The Oval coming up and we know we need to start picking up points. We don't hide that fact. The players know that and I know that. Hopefully it will start against Carrick," said McDermott.

"Carrick will be tough and Warrenpoint have picked up results lately so we know that these are going to be difficult games.

"I said early on that Ballymena could be the surprise team this season. Over the last few weeks with their results they have shown their quality but we have quality too and I believe we will climb the table."

Last weekend the Glens lost 2-0 at Crusaders due to a late penalty from Jordan Forsythe and a superb Ross Clarke effort. Stephen Baxter's side merited their win but the visitors had chances to break the deadlock.

McDermott said: "For most of the second half with their long balls and flick ons it was always a possibility that they could create some chances but we created a couple ourselves.

"Dale Gorman had one that came across the goal and Jay Donnelly had a header that went over. If that ends up in the back of the net it's a different game."