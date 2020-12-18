McDermott thrilled to wrap up Marshall deal as rivals close in on confirming Cooper loan switch

Irish League football in Northern Ireland may be entering shutdown mode after Christmas due to a fresh lockdown, but the Big Two are still flexing their financial muscles with Glentoran signing former Glenavon defender Rhys Marshall on a three-and-a-half-year professional deal from Shamrock Rovers and Linfield tying up their loan move for Joel Cooper.

Marshall (25) joined Rovers in January after six years at the Lurgan Blues but has now made the switch back to the Danske Bank Premiership after signing for Mick McDermott's side.

Marshall is certainly no stranger to the Irish League having appeared on 225 occasions for Glenavon, winning two Irish Cups in that time and representing the club in Europe, as well as earning Northern Ireland Under-21 honours.

"This is a great signing for Glentoran. Paul Millar worked very closely with him throughout his career at Glenavon and Gary Hamilton is on record as saying Rhys is the best player he has ever played with," said McDermott.

"Also, Rhys was clear from the start that he didn't want to get involved in speculation or a bidding war as he was only interested in joining us at Glentoran. His enthusiasm for what we are doing here was evident.

"I know there is an expectation of immediate success at our club, but Rhys is typical of the sort of player we want here - young, highly talented, highly professional and completely committed to the major project here to take this club right back to the top of Irish football and, even more importantly, keep it there.

"We want the best possible young players at The Oval as we continue with our project. The lads we've signed in recent months and the contracts we've extended demonstrate clearly what strategy we have in place.

"Rhys is the latest very exciting addition to what will be the best squad in Ireland, north or south."

Meanwhile, Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has confirmed that Cooper is on course to lead the Blues' Irish Cup assault.

General manager Pat Fenlon is putting the finishing touches on a deal that will see the talented winger return to Windsor in a loan move from Oxford United.

"We are still going through some formalities with Oxford, his parent club, regarding Joel," said McGivern. "Hopefully that will be resolved fairly quickly but you have to make sure the loan agreement is acceptable to all parties. He will hopefully be registered from January 1 so he will be ready for every competition.

"He was one of the stand-out players in the league last year and his return would be a huge boost for the club."

Cooper's arrival next month would be the perfect New Year lift for David Healy's men, who are chasing a league and cup double.

Last season the Blues were humbled in the Irish Cup by Queen's University, and yesterday's round of 32 draw pitted them at home to Annagh United.

The stand-out tie of the draw is the Premiership heavyweight clash between Coleraine and Crusaders at the Showgrounds.

When the big fish enter the Irish Cup waters, the draw usually throws up fascinating tussles, but the ties are unlikely to be played on January 9 due to a fresh six-week lockdown imposed by the NI Executive.

The 24 clubs of the NIFL Premiership and Championship are joined by eight Intermediate clubs for the opening clashes.

Holders Glentoran were handed an east Belfast derby at home to Dundela, now managed by Glens record appearance holder Colin Nixon.

Last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United were given a tricky test at home to Portadown.

County Antrim Shield winners and Premiership leaders Larne are at home to Newry City.

Glenavon host Dungannon Swifts in an all-Premiership tie.