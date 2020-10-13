McDonagh shows nerves of steel to help Glens avoid an upset in Co Antrim Shield

Glentoran 0 - Ards 0

Mick McDermott’s Glentoran are on the march – but they were forced to hold their nerve in a sudden death penalty shootout to avoid a huge dollop of embarrassment in Tuesday’s County Antrim Shield quarter-final tie at the Oval.

Against all the odds, they were held to a scoreless draw by battling Championship side Ards – much to the relief of the splattering of home fans who were dotted around the ageing arena, all adhering to the social distancing rule.

It was new boy Jamie McDonagh who hit the telling spot kick to send McDermott’s team into the last four.

Joe Crowe, Dale Gorman, Jay Donnelly and Gael Bigirimana all converted with Seanan Clucas and Ciaran O’Connor fluffing their lines.

Goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, who was making his competitive debut, saved from Ruairi O’Hare before McDonagh held his nerve.

It’s not a game that will live long in the memory, but McDermott and his troops will not worry about that.

With player power in abundance these days, such is the strength of his first team squad, McDermott had the luxury of reshuffling his pack.

In fact, with three players -- Caolan Marron, Paul O’Neill and Bobby Burns – away on Northern Ireland Under-21 international duty and Paddy McClean and Robbid McDaid still nursing ankle knocks, McDermott still could afford to make four alterations to the ream that dumped out Bangor at the weekend.

“It’s important to utilise the squad because they will all be needed for what will be a very demanding League campaign,” stressed the Glentoran boss.

Although the Glens bossed the first half, they had little to show for their efforts.

It was McDonagh who posed most of the threat, with his daring right wing dashes. He created a chance of O’Connor that was superbly saved by veteran goalkeeper Brian Neeson before Donnelly, looking lively and dangerous, thumped one just past the post.

Neeson, however, was fortunate to avoid a heavy dose of embarrassment 10 minutes before the break when McDonagh’s low cross spilled under his body only to roll wide of the post.

It was a similar theme after the break with the Glens striving for a breakthrough, with McDonagh again the outstanding performer.

Skipper Marcus met a pin-point corner kick from the flying winger only to shamefully direct his header wide.

Then, Kane tried his luck with a blistering drive minutes from time only to see his effort fizz inches past the post.

Glentoran had loud appeals for a spot kick in the dying seconds when O’Connor went down under a challenge form Kym Nelson, which only earned the home midfielder a yellow card.

Yes, it was one of those nights.

Man of the match: McDonagh

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Kane, McCullough, Bigirimana, Gallagher (Gorman 71), McDonagh, Stewart (Cushnie 87), Clucas, O’Connor, Crowe, J Donnelly.

Unused subs: R Donnelly, Mitchell, Brown, Smith, Cowan.

ARDS: Neeson, Young (Ferris 64), Dinu, McGovern, Roohi, Jallow (Brown 85), McMillen (McAllister 69), Nelson, Reynolds, O’Hare, Calderwood.

Unused subs: Shearer, Glover, McBriarty, Devine.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison.

Match rating: 6/10