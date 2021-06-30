McGonigle admits chance to join Derry and link up with former team-mate Higgins was a 'no-brainer'

Jamie McGonigle has rebuffed interest from both Larne and Coleraine to join Derry City on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old was unveiled as a Candystripe yesterday, and admitted it was a ‘no-brainer’ to join the Brandywell club.

The striker, who played with City boss Ruaidhri Higgins at Coleraine over five years ago, had over a year left on his contract at Crusaders, but left Seaview after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

“It’s a massive club,” McGonigle said. “Once the clubs agreed whatever they had to agree it was a no-brainer for me, to be honest, to come and play here.

“I’ve been to see plenty of games before, and I’ve played along with Ruaidhri and it’s a chance to work with him again, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ I had a good working relationship with Ruaidhri at Coleraine, I know what he’s like, I know him well and he’s good to work with, so that definitely did play a part.”

McGonigle will provide competition to both David Parkhouse and James Akintunde, and he hopes to hit the ground running at his new club.

“Going from part-time to full-time obviously improves your fitness because you are in the gym more and working on yourself more, so you’re fitter, stronger, better,” he said. “I’ve been in that situation a few years now so it should make the transition into Derry City easier.

“I just bought a house there and I’m moving into it at the end of the summer and it worked well to stay local, and Derry is probably the biggest club in the area, so it’s a no-brainer.”

Higgins has acknowledged that Derry City have made ‘a big statement’ by signing the striker.

“I played with Jamie back in 2015-16 and he was only just breaking through at Coleraine,” he said.

“I could see then what a bright talent he was. He was a lethal finisher even back then but obviously his all-round game has developed over the last number of years and I still think he has his best years ahead of him.

“He’s only 25 but he’s very, very experienced for his age.

“The main one is that he is a really, really good player with a good age profile and he lives quite local. I always said I wanted to bring someone from Limavady to the club, but there’s not many around so we had to go to Dungiven.”

McGonigle significantly strengthens Derry City’s attack, and Higgins has no doubt that he will be a success at the Brandywell.

“Jamie will score goals, he’s quick and he makes good runs off the back of people, he uses his body well and he can finish with both feet.”

Elsewhere, Linfield central defender Josh Roney, who turns 17 next month, has signed for Stoke City. Former Linfield youngster Carl Johnston has signed a new contract with Fleetwood Town, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season, with Town holding an option for a further year.

The Irish FA, meanwhile, will elect a new president tonight as Jack Grundie and Conrad Kirkwood battle to become David Martin’s successor.