McGonigle's suitors told to pay up or else he stays by Crusaders as striker's market heats up

On the move: Crusaders striker Jamie McGonigle up against Coleraine’s Lyndon Kane

Jamie McGonigle’s departure from Crusaders appears certain but the north Belfast club aren’t letting him go on the cheap.

Coleraine’s bid for the player has been described as “derisory” while Larne’s offer was accepted but the player didn’t agree to move to Inver Park after holding talks.

But with the striker willing to embrace a new challenge and his contract set to expire next summer, the Crues anticipate the situation will be resolved soon.

Coleraine may be able to reach a financial agreement with the Crues in the coming days or another club can make a successful move for the 25-year-old from Dungiven.

Linfield are on the lookout for strikers while there has been no official approach from Glentoran.

Crues chairman Ronnie Millar says interested clubs will need to cough up the cash.

“Larne put an offer in and Jamie spoke to the club but he doesn’t believe it’s the right move for him,” said Millar.

“Coleraine made an offer but it doesn’t match what we are looking.

“Two years ago Crusaders tried to sign Jamie but Coleraine wouldn’t agree to a move and he was deprived of a European match against Wolves.

“If Coleraine want the player they have to pay the money. Their bid was below our valuation.

“Clubs can speak to players but if they don’t want to leave they won’t.

“Jamie is a Crusaders player unless an acceptable fee is paid and the player is willing to go.”

Winger David Cushley has left Crusaders and among his admirers are his old club Ballymena United and Glentoran.

Former Crues ace Michael Carvill has taken on a player-manager role at Kilmore Rec.

The 33-year-old spent the early part of his career coming through the club’s youth system before making the move to Charlton Athletic.

Next Wednesday the Irish FA will elect a new president and it’s a two horse race between Abbey Villa secretary Conrad Kirkwood and Linfield’s Jack Grundie.

David Martin leaves office after five years in power and will focus on his role as FIFA Vice-President. Kirkwood, who is chairman of the Irish FA Stadium Development Company Limited, has emerged as the favourite with the backing of the County Antrim FA.