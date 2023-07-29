McGuinness sisters lead the way as Cliftonville march into Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals

Cliftonville Ladies hit a magnificent seven to ease into the quarter-finals of the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup.

Sisters Caitlin and Kirsty McGuinness both scored twice, as did FI Morgan, in a comprehensive 7-2 win over Linfield Ladies.

Holders Glentoran Women and last year’s runners-up Sion Swifts Ladies also got through all-Premiership encounters to take their place in the quarter-final draw.

Kirsty McGuiness opened the scoring with a looping header from a Danielle Maxwell cross on 14 minutes and the Reds looked very much in the driving seat when Kirsty’s neat cutback was tucked into the net by sister Cailtin just four minutes later.

Linfield looked like they might make a game if it when Carla Devine knocked the ball into an empty net from close range after Mia Moore won a challenge with goalkeeper Rachel Norney on 33 minutes, but jby half time they were 5-1 down and their cup hopes were all but over.

Cailtin McGuinness headed home the third after Maxwell had diverted the ball back across goal. Their fourth was pure footballing poetry. Kirsty and Caitlin linked up before Marissa Callaghan’s perfectly weighed pass found Maxwell’s feet and she produced a beautiful turn and finish into the bottom corner.

Fi Morgan’s bullet header made it five in first-half injury time and just seven minutes into the second half Kirsty McGuiness shrugged off the attention of Ashley Hutton on the edge of the box before lashing home the sixth.

Morgan produced a carbon-copy finish for Cliftonville’s seventh midway through the second half and although Linfield pulled another back in the final minutes through Emily Reid after Norney’s clearance had been charged down it was never going to threaten the Reds’ stroll into the last eight.

Sion Swifts, winners in 2017, had a comfortable passage to the last eight, winning 7-0 against Mid Ulster Ladies.

Zoe McGlynn led the way for Sion Swifts

They already had one foot in the draw by half time when they led 4-0 thanks to Zoe McGlynn, Tara O’Connor-Farren and a Kerry Brown double. Cora Chambers, Naomi McLaughlin and a second from O’Connor-Farren completed the win. after the break

Two goals from Demi Vance helped Glentoran beat Larne Women 4-0. She scored her first in first-half injury time after Chloe McCarron’s opener and added another after Joely Andrews had scored the Glens third.

Ballymena United Women escaped the clutches of an upset after trailing against Valley Rangers Women. Megan Henry equalised for the Sky Blues on the stroke of half time and she then netted the winner in the second half.

Crusaders Strikers breezed past Bloomfield 5-0, with captain Amy McGivern keeping a clean sheet when deployed as an emergency goalkeeper. Faith Johnston and a double from Jessica Rea had the Strikers ahead at the break before Leah McEvoy and Leontia McVarnock completed the scoring in the second half.

There was further good news for Crusaders as international record caps holder Julie Nelson came off the bench midway through the second half to get her first competitive minutes of the season.

Danni Jennings, Jessica Hall, Abbie Burnett, Caitlin Rea and Stacey Murdough all found the net in Lisburn Ladies’ 5-1 win over Craigavon City.

Lisburn Rangers Ladies’ Eve Reilly was the round’s top goalscorer, hitting five in their 6-0 win over Bangor Ladies. She got off the mark in the opening minute, doubled her tally when making it 3-0 on the stroke of half time and then scored three in a 10-minute burst late in the game.

Ellie Redden and Erin Coyle got Derry City Women off to a great start against Ballyclare Comrades Ladies, putting them 2-0 up inside the opening 14 minutes. They even survived conceding a penalty and having Clarah Quigg sent off late in the first half before securing the win with a late third.

RESULTS: Bangor Ladies 0 Lisburn Rangers Ladies 6, Crusaders Strikers 5 Bloomfield 0, Derry City Women 3 Ballyclare Comrades Ladies 0, Larne Women 0 Glentoran Women 4, Linfield Women 2 Cliftonville Ladies 7, Lisburn Ladies 5 Craigavon City Ladies 1, Sion Swifts Ladies 7 Mid Ulster Ladies 0, Valley Rangers Ladies 1 Ballymena United Women 2.