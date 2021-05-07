McLaughlin insists Cliftonville can use recent penalty frustration to drive them to Irish Cup joy

Paddy McLaughlin believes a sense of injustice can help further fire Cliftonville up for tomorrow's Irish Cup engagement with Glentoran.

The Reds travel to The Oval on the back of successive Danske Bank Premiership defeats that saw a total of four penalties awarded against them.

McLaughlin contends that only one of those spot-kicks - Coleraine's second in last Saturday's encounter at The Showgrounds - was the correct call and was further frustrated by the appeals his own side had waved away in both games.

Bemoaning Shane Andrews turning in "the exact same refereeing performance" against Larne on Tuesday as Raymond Crangle had produced against the Bannsiders at the weekend, the Cliftonville boss fears that officials could make season-defining decisions in the coming weeks but says his players are determined not to be sidetracked.

"I don't need to pick the players up, the players are grand," said McLaughlin, who only returned to the dugout in midweek following a three-game ban issued for a red card he picked up in the aftermath of his side's last clash with the Glens.

"They're kicking the door down to get back out on the pitch because they know what's happened, they know what's cost them.

"They've not been bad performances. If the players perform badly, they go out the door with the head down but they're going out there with their chests out because they know they've been playing well.

"There's been a siege mentality since I've been here. We've seen a lot of decisions over the last two years very controversially going against us so it's nothing new but this is the business end of the season and these decisions can cost the club financially massively - it could cost us a place in European football, so we can't keep ignoring it. If this is mid-season with a lot more games to play, no problem, we can get on with it. They say it evens itself out but it doesn't.

"Every game's now like a cup final and we can't have poor performances from officials."

While his own side are itching to bounce back from a tough week, McLaughlin acknowledges that Glentoran will not be without their own motivations to book their place in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

Having seen their league title charge all but mathematically snuffed out by back-to-back draws against Linfield and Coleraine, the Reds boss is well aware of how keen Mick McDermott's men will be to keep the Irish Cup in east Belfast.

The Glens ended Cliftonville's cup hopes at the semi-final stage last season and are favourites to make progress tomorrow, but McLaughlin insists his team is up for the challenge.

"They're one of the best sides in the division at the minute, they're flying," he added.

"They'll be disappointed with their result on Tuesday but form and league positions go out the window in the Irish Cup.

"This is a big game for both sides. Glentoran will want to retain their cup and we're trying to end the long wait that our supporters have had - 42 years is a crazy record for such a big club that's had so many great sides over the years.

"Not to have won the cup in that long is amazing almost, but it's up to us to try and end that this year.

"We'll have no problem getting ready for it, there's no problem with our confidence, the only worry is the decisions that have been going against us costing us matches at the minute."