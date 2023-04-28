Men’s success is an inspiration for Larne Women: ‘The club has laid out how they want us to progress’

Women’s Premiership

The feel-good factor is spreading at Larne and that means double excitement for Hollie Johnston.

Her goals helped fire the club’s ladies team to promotion last season and, just a week after the men’s team lifted the Gibson Cup at Inver Park, the stadium will now host their first match as a Women’s Premiership club.

While Kenny Bruce’s investment and the rise of Tiernan Lynch’s team from the Championship to League champions has attracted much attention, the four promotions in five years for the women’s side has largely gone unrecognised but, since joining a year ago Johnston has felt part of the overall development of the club.

Establishing themselves in the top flight is just the first target, with emulating their male counterparts by bringing trophy success the ultimate aim.

“I think it’s important for the club to have its women’s team in the Premiership,” said Johnston ahead of hosting Lisburn Ladies tonight.

“The club has worked hard on the men’s side, they have really come on in the past few years and obviously that’s telling in the fact that they have just won their League for the first time.

“It’s now becoming exactly the same with the women. The club has laid out a plan for the women, how they want us to progress and the goals and targets that they want us to reach are set out very well.

“The whole Larne set-up in general is really helping the women and pushing for the girls and the girls football collectively, from the younger ones up.

“If you talk to any of the girls, they can see and feel like we are part of the journey that the club is on.

“We have the use of all the facilities — if we’re not training at the main pitch at Inver Park, we are at The Cliff — so we are treated the same that way.

“We have the use of the gym, ice baths and all the rehab facilities.

“We are getting a lot of the benefit of what has been developed on the men’s side over the last few years and that is very helpful and worthwhile.”

Larne got a tough early lesson in how big the step up to the Premiership is when they lost 7-0 to Sion Swifts Ladies in Sunday’s opening game.

Johnston is well aware that it isn’t going to get any easier against other teams packed with international quality, but isn’t shying away from that challenge. Instead she sees getting to that level as a target for her younger team-mates.

“It is exciting to think that we’ll be playing against a lot of international players in the Premiership,” she said.

“A bit of nerves kicks in when you start to think how great they are, but deep down it’s more to do with the experience, we’re excited to play with them and play against them.

“We are only going to learn from that experience because that’s how you learn, from playing against the best players across the country.

“Everybody is 100 per cent buzzing to be playing against them and hopefully maybe one day — for the younger girls especially — I think that would be a dream for them to be those girls in the future.”

After hitting the ground running with a 3-0 win over Ballymena United Women, Crusaders Strikers travel to Linfield Ladies, who themselves lost 3-0 at Cliftonville Ladies.