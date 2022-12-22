Michael Halliday is eager to rise to the big occasion once again and fire Bangor to Steel & Sons Cup glory

Michael Halliday in action for Bangor, who are eyeing Steel & Sons glory

Michael Halliday celebrates scoring his Boxing Day winner for Glentoran against Linfield in 2007

Bangor don’t have to look far for a big game player and Cup Final hero ahead of tomorrow’s Steel & Sons Cup decider at Seaview.

Glentoran legend Michael Halliday, who turned 43 in May, still has the appetite for goals and silverware.

The Seasiders are targeting a fourth Steel & Sons Cup success when they take on Dunmurry Rec (10.45am) and they know Halliday can rise to the big occasion.

Hugely popular and respected Halliday has a wealth of Irish League memories from a glittering career but he’s not hanging up his shooting boots just yet.

As a young supporter, he can recall attending the 1987 Irish Cup Final between Larne and Glentoran and he was soon to sprinkle his magic dust on the showpiece.

In a memorable spell with the east Belfast giants, which included 468 appearances and 141 goals, he won three Irish League titles and two Irish Cups.

He also established a reputation of being a big game player with Irish Cup Final-winning goals against Linfield and Coleraine.

The striker won 15 winners’ medals, with the goal that sunk the Blues in the 2001 Cup Final a special highlight.

He also celebrated a festive winner against Linfield in 2007 — the only Christmas success he tasted against the Blues.

Kyle Neill’s cross found the big frontman and his close-range header in the 66th minute was decisive.

“Unfortunately we lost a lot of the Boxing Day derbies but I scored the winner in the only one we won in my time at the club,” recalled Halliday.

“It was a late kick-off on Sky TV and we won 1-0 at The Oval.

“Kyle Neill was on the right for some reason, he crossed it and I headed it in at the near post when other players were expecting the cross to go further.

“It was great to finally break the jinx.

“The Big Two derby is the biggest game in the country and when both teams are going well it’s even bigger.

“They are always interesting games and worth watching.

“Linfield had the edge in the fixture when I was playing but the Glens did win 3-0 at The Oval in 2019.”

Bangor’s primary goal is promotion back to the Championship and they are favourites to conquer their Northern Amateur Football League opponents tomorrow. There could be another chapter to be written in Halliday’s book of Cup Final winners.

“I’m still enjoying it, especially when I am playing — it’s good to be alive!” he said.

“The Cup Final is a nice reward for the club. I was joking because when I was at East Belfast in the late ’90s we got to a Semi-Final in ’99 when we were beaten by Dundela 3-2 with a last-minute goal. We were down to 10 men for most of the game and should have won it.

“If I had have got to a Final that year I could have been in the running to play in the Steel & Sons Cup Final over four different decades.

“I was laughing about that because it makes me sound very old, ‘Oh yes, I played in it in the Nineties, Noughties, ’10s and ’20s’.

“It’s a special Cup Final. This is the one clubs want to be involved in and the club has been working hard. Lee (Feeney) didn’t let us talk about the Final much as we had to focus on our League games.”

Bangor sit second in the Premier Intermediate League, a point behind leaders Ballymacash Rangers but with two games in hand.

“You never know what the future holds,” said Halliday.

“Had we secured promotion last season I may have hung up the boots but I think that I can play in the League we are in.

“If we go up this season, it could be time to step away.”

Halliday, who also played for Crusaders, Lisburn Distillery, Knockbreda and Dundela, was part of the last Glentoran squad to win the title back in 2009.

While he recognises that the League is in a healthy place, he can’t resist a respectful nod to the past, saying: “I think the Glens team from the 1980s would clean up today. They were that good.”

The current Glentoran squad is a full-time operation backed by millionaire businessman Ali Pour and a feature of the modern game is the money flowing into it, whether from wealthy owners or European qualification.

“The investment makes you think, ‘I wish I was playing now’ but it’s great for the League and Linfield almost made it into the European group stages,” added Halliday.

“The financial rewards can be massive and that European money is vital for clubs to challenge in the future.

“It’s a good League this year with a lot of teams capable of winning it, however I think the Glens will be disappointed if they don’t win it this season after having such a good start.

“The Glens are long overdue a League win and I think they have the squad to do it but it’s a very competitive League.

“No one has a divine right to win it, there’s a lot of good sides challenging like Cliftonville, Linfield and Larne. It’s not a two-horse race like in previous seasons.”

Big game player Halliday senses one more glory shot.