Michael McLellan completes revival as Harland and Wolff Welders boost their Championship safety bid

Lough 41 Championship

Harland and Wolff Welders fought back from two goals down to secure a vital 3-2 victory over Dergview in the race to avoid relegation from the Lough 41 Championship.

The Welders faced Dergview at Blanchflower Park last night in a battle of the division’s bottom two clubs. It was the second attempt at playing this fixture after October’s original tie was abandoned after Dergview’s Caolan Maguire McLaughlin suffered a concussion.

Following a swift recovery, Maguire McLaughlin helped his team race into a 2-0 first-half advantage in Belfast.

Ex-Charlton Athletic forward Mikhail Kennedy broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before Shea Devlin added a second just before the break.

However, Paul Kee’s men produced a stunning second-half performance to claim victory.

Substitute Michael McLellan kick-started the comeback before Matthew Ferguson equalised with a stunning long-range effort in the 75th minute.

McLellan completed the comeback with six minutes left on the clock when he took advantage of a one-on-one opportunity.

The victory saw Kee’s side leapfrog Knockbreda and move out of the relegation Play-Off zone, while Dergview sit one point adrift at the bottom of the table.

In the Lough 41 PIL, Limavady United defeated Armagh City 3-0 at Holm Park with Alex Pomeroy netting a fine hat-trick.