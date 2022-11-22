Michael Newberry’s the head boy as Linfield boost Irish Premiership title hopes by trimming gap to leaders Larne

Linfield 1 Larne 0

Linfield striker Robbie McDaid and Larne’s Shaun Want in the heat of the action at Windsor Park

The big defender grabbed a crucial winning goal against table-topping Larne as David Healy’s boys bared their Gibson Cup teeth at a freezing Windsor Park.

They had already been written off in some quarters in terms of their Championship defence, but the Blues are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and the old swagger is gradually returning.

The Blues are on the scent of their fifth successive title success. It would be a brave person to bet against them, even though they still trail Larne — who fell to only their second defeat of the season — by six points.

It was a gripping encounter with eight players booked — four from each side.

Healy made one enforced change to the team that won at Ballymena United last time out as Kyle McClean came in for the injured Cammy Palmer.

Tiernan Lynch also made one change to his Larne line-up which edged past Dungannon Swifts at the weekend, handing the goalkeeping shirt to Rohan Ferguson in place of Jack McIntyre.

It was the visitors who asked all the early questions. In the sixth minute, Mark Randall’s corner-kick found its way to Paul O’Neill, whose low shot was hoofed off the line by McClean.

The bustling Leroy Millar then produced a bit of magic on the left before drilling in a hard, low cross that Chris Johns did well to hold onto.

Larne then had two great chances in the space of 40 seconds. Lee Bonis picked the pocket of a dithering Daniel Finlayson, but his fierce drive was punched to safety by Johns.

Then, O’Neill cut in from the right before trying his luck from distance and Johns did superbly well to paw over the crossbar.

The home fans had to wait until 35 minutes for any tangible action at the other end. Unfortunately for them, Jamie Mulgrew’s surging run came to nothing as Robbie McDaid could only fire his skipper’s pass into row Z of the Kop Stand.

But Larne, backed by their noisy small pocket of spectators, took up the momentum again with defender Aaron Donnelly arrowing in a great delivery that was met by Bonis, whose header flashed over the top.

Then O’Neill tried his luck with an audacious dipping volley that Johns was relieved to see fizz past the post.

Blues boss Healy obviously had words with his team over the half-time cuppa. They reappeared with greater hunger and determination.

The home fans had loud appeals for a penalty kick when Larne goalkeeper Ferguson clattered into Jimmy Callacher following a cross from Matty Clarke, but referee Ross Dunlop wasn’t interested.

Then, seconds later, the irrepressible Kirk Millar drilled in a great delivery from the left and Finlayson got up above everyone else only to see his header crash off the face of the crossbar.

But Larne failed to be intimidated. They swept quickly to the other end with O’Neill linking superbly with Ben Doherty, who had Johns at full stretch with a blistering drive.

Linfield, now urged on by the home faithful, threatened at the other end with the lively Millar sending in a trademark delivery from the right that was just inches too high for McDaid to convert.

Healy made his intentions known by introducing striker Ethan Devine — the scorer of so many late important goals in last season’s title win — in place of the ineffective Chris McKee.

And it was the Blues who made the crucial breakthrough with 13 minutes remaining.

McDaid was hauled down by Cian Bolger and, when Millar produced the most delicious of deliveries, Newberry got up to loop home a header — although goalkeeper Ferguson didn’t cover himself in glory. But that won’t matter to Linfield.

LINFIELD: Johns, Finlayson (Newberry 63), Roscoe, Callacher, Clarke, Shields, Mulgrew, Millar, McClean (Fallon 51), McKee (Devine 63), McDaid (Vertainen 78).

Subs not used: Walsh, Pepper, McStravick.

LARNE: Ferguson, Cosgrove, Want, Bolger, Donnelly, Gordon (Sule 73), Millar, Randall, Bonis, O’Neill (Kearns 73), Doherty.

Subs not used: McIntyre, Kelly, Scott, Hughes, Sloan.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus)

Man of the match: Kirk Millar

Match rating: 7/10