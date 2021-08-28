Michael O’Connor magic rescues a point for Glenavon after late drama against Portadown in Mid-Ulster derby

Portadown 1 Glenavon 1

So close: Portadown’s Sammy McLeod just fails to connect with a cross during the Mid-Ulster derby. Credit: David Maginnis

It took 92 minutes for just one goal to come at Shamrock Park before a hugely dramatic climax to a pulsating Mid-Ulster derby.

Prior to that there were no goals but plenty of action, intensity and excitement in front of the biggest crowd at Shamrock Park in many years.

When Paul Finnegan scored two minutes into injury time it was those dressed in red who were celebrating what they thought was the winner, but seconds later Michael O’Connor cut that short with a stunning free-kick.

It was an ending that was worth the wait as Irish League football returned in style after a 2020-21 season played out in front of empty stands and restricted crowds.

It was the travelling fans who were cheering first when just two minutes in Matthew Fitzpatrick hammered into the top corner, but he had strayed offside and the flag had been raised.

They really should have been celebrating 10 minutes later when Danny Purkis was put through by O’Connor. One-on-one with Ports goalkeeper Harry Doherty, however, he scuffed his shot and sent it wide.

Then came a spell that will have excited new fans and evoked memories of derbies of old. Strong challenges, pace to the play and no quarter being asked or given as both teams tried to stamp their authority.

It was Glenavon who were creating more of a threat in the final third and they came close to breaking the deadlock when Peter Campbell flashed a shot wide.

Portadown had plenty of the ball in the midfield area, with Stephen Teggart and new signing Sammy McLeod looking busy and it was the former who carved out their first real chance, sending a pinpoint cross from the left to the far post where Lee Bonis out-jumped the defence and headed just wide of the post.

Seconds before half-time, only a stunning save from Doherty kept the scoreline blank after James Singleton met Campbell’s corner and eight minute after the break the Ports goalkeeper was called upon again. This time, Fitzpatrick touched the ball back into the path of Matthew Snoddy just inside the box. Doherty saved his effort and Finnegan then headed away.

Only the width of a post denied Portadown a dramatic winner eight minutes from time.

As Mark Haughey tried to hook the ball clear with an overhead kick on the edge of his own box, he only managed to send it straight up into the air. It took an age for the ball to drop as Ruari Croskery lurked and after managing to direct his header over advancing goalkeeper Declan Brown, it came back off the post.

A minute from the end it was Glenavon who nearly grabbed the full haul of points. Debutant Andy Waterworth, who was introduced on the hour mark, collected the ball on the left of the box and watched his effort roll across goal and past the far post.

Just as it looked like the game would be scoreless, Portadown struck on 92 minutes-

Croskery’s low cross from the right was almost impossible to defend against and Finnegan crashed the ball into the net.

Glenavon weren’t ready to let that be that, however. They poured forward and were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out.

O’Connor stepped up and showed the quality that earned him international recognition with a sweet strike.

Portadown: Doherty, Hall, Finnegan, McCallum, Ruddy, Jackson (Salley 89 mins), Tipton, Teggart, McLeod, Croskery, Bonis. Unused subs: Brown, McKeown, Conaty, Glenfield, Murphy, Creighton.

Glenavon: Brown, Ward, Haughey, Wallace, Singleton, Beggs (J Doyle 79 mins), O’Connor, Snoddy, Campbell, Purkis (Waterworth 61 mins), Fitzpatrick. Unused subs: A Doyle, Hall, Harmon, O’Mahony, Garrett.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Coleraine)

Man of the match: Harry Doherty

Match rating: 8/10