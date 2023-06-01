Michael O’Connor secures Dungannon Swifts’ Premiership status with winner against Annagh United

Gerard Storey reacts after almost finding the net for Annagh

Ethan McGee (right) had sent Dungannon on their way early on

The striker scored 10 minutes after coming off the bench as the top flight side triumphed in a nerve-filled promotion-relegation play-off second leg at Stangmore Park.

Dungannon, 2-1 down from the first game, made a flying start and were ahead early on through Ethan McGee, with O’Connor’s lobbed finish making sure of things in the second-half.

In the tension-filled final minutes, Annagh had two big chances to take it into extra-time, but Dean Shiels’ side held on.

They spent the entire season in the relegation zone, never out of the bottom two from the opening day, but their 20-year stay in the top flight continues.

Shiels had demanded a big response and, with five changes from Tuesday night, got it as Dungannon took a 13th minute lead.

Ryan Donnelly passed inside to Marc Walsh, who turned and spotted the run of McGee, surging forward from right-back. He took on the shot first time from just inside the box and guided a perfectly-executed right-foot effort past a helpless Joel Little.

In a half they dominated, Dungannon’s only complaint was that they weren’t further ahead.

Even before McGee’s goal, Joe Moore had gone close, forcing Little into a fine save with a near-post drive. Then, having taken the lead, they sought to press home their advantage, forcing a series of corners.

Dungannon had another big chance when Michael Ruddy’s long pass was missed by Paul Finnegan. Ryan Mayse ran through, but dragged his effort wide.

The heat — which led to water-breaks in both halves — sapped the players’ energy, but it was still an entertaining watch.

Late in the first-half, a well-worked move ended with Mayse shooting into the side-netting.

Annagh, so impressive in the first leg, barely threatened but battled hard to stop the tie getting away from them.

Their only real chance of the first-half came right at the end when Jordan Campbell headed Nathan Kerr’s free-kick into Declan Dunne’s grasp.

Mayse went close at the start of the second period, shooting over from a tight angle, but Annagh were growing into the game and had a big, big chance on the hour mark from their best move of the night.

As Craig Taylor attacked on the left, the ball came to Gerard Storey, whose snapshot flashed inches over.

For the first time, the nerves were starting to show in the Swifts side, and spreading to the huge home crowd.

But then, in the 69th minute, O’Connor gave them breathing space. Mayse drove a pinpoint pass forward to release the striker, who burst through and defied all the pressure to coolly lob the goalkeeper.

Dungannon led in the tie, but Annagh had two massive chances. First Dunne tipped over a looping header from Jordan Campbell, then made a terrific block to thwart Taylor as the Swifts held on.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee (O’Kane 85), Curry, McGinty, Ruddy, Donnelly (Scott 85), Bruna, Walsh (Cushnie 69), Moore (Smith 59), Mayse, Lynch (O’Connor 59).

Subs not used: Nelson, Galvin.

ANNAGH UNITED: Little, Kerr, Campbell, McGuinness, McGinley, Moffatt (Harpur 84), Finnegan, Duffin (McDonald 74), Storey, Taylor, Murray.

Subs not used: Burns, Martins, Topley, Shortt, Egas.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan)

Man of the match: Ryan Mayse

Match rating: 8/10