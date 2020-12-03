Mick McDermott aims final dig at County Antrim committee and claims Glentoran 'got what we wanted' out of Shield final defeat

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott couldn't resist one last jibe at the County Antrim FA after his side's defeat in the Shield final on Wednesday evening.

Larne held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties after a dull 0-0 draw at Seaview.

While the east Antrim side were going all out to win only their third top level trophy, Glentoran's differing priorities were evident from the off.

Larne went in at full strength while the Glens made eight changes to the starting line-up that has breezed past Dungannon Swifts 5-1 at the weekend.

That meant the likes of Jay Donnelly, Robbie McDaid, Paul O'Neill and Patrick McClean were left on the bench.

When Donnelly and McDaid were brought on, the Glens mounted a late rally and could have won the game with last gasp chances and a penalty appeal waved away by referee Keith Kennedy.

Judging by his pre-match comments, including an admission the club may pull out of the tournament altogether, the result wasn't exactly at the forefront of McDermott's mind.

Rather, it was Saturday's return to the same ground to take on Crusaders in the Danske Bank Premiership, in which the Glens are attempting to make up a 14 point deficit to leaders Larne.

"Every game is important but the league has the utmost importance," he conceded, speaking to the BBC, before turning his attention once again to the County Antrim FA.

"We are back here again in I believe 65 hours' time and I thank the County Antrim committee for that one. We will be back for our fourth game in 11 days and we will look forward to that."

Despite not lifting the trophy, McDermott claimed it was a job done of sorts for his side, which featured Mal Smith making only his second start of the season.

"I thought we got out of the game what we wanted," he said.

"We knew with four games in 11 days we were going to have to shuffle the pack a bit and we did that.

"Some players haven't played in a while and some players were getting one of their first starts. Young Mal Smith was in at right back and that's an Irish Cup final he has played in and now a County Antrim Shield final too.

"It was a game for players to show what they can do and they did that. Yes, we are disappointed to not get the win in the end but to play against a full-strength Larne team and actually create chances against them in terms of set pieces, and hold them to a limited number of chances, was pleasing.

"It wasn't a great game of football to be honest, but overall we got out of it what we wanted."

The last two cup competitions have now been won by the Glens (Irish Cup) and Larne.

Both with significant financial backing, from Ali Pour and Kenny Bruce respectively, they'll be expecting to continue to fight for the top prizes.

"You always want to win games, whatever game you go in to but all credit to Larne," McDermott said.

"I have a lot of respect for the project they are involved in, I think what they are doing is brilliant for Irish League football. We are trying to do a similar thing and it is forward thinking people like Kenny Bruce and our owner Ali Pour who are trying to make football here better."