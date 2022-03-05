Mick McDermott bemoans poor Glentoran performance despite seeing off Newry City to reach Irish Cup semi-finals

Glentoran 1 Newry City 0

Mick McDermott was not happy with his side’s performance against Newry City despite Glentoran reaching the last-four of the Irish Cup with a 1-0 win at The Oval.

Jay Donnelly was the difference maker as he produced a diving header in the first half to send the Premiership side into the semi-finals at the expense of the Championship heavyweights.

However, the Glens didn’t have it all their own way in east Belfast as their visitors made more than a game of it, and while they didn’t get a result, Darren Mullen’s side will see this as a sign that they can mix it with the big boys as they turn their focus to promotion.

As for McDermott, he did not hold back in his scathing review of their display and he conceded that perhaps his side took their eye off the ball because of the pedigree of their opposition.

“I thought it wasn't a great performance at all,” he seethed.

"It could be a number of factors. It is cup football, you are playing against a team in a lower division and you have to go into these games understanding you are fighting for a place in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

"When you start a game with a lack of urgency it is hard to dig yourself out of it.”

Donnelly got the winner just 26 minutes in when he stooped to turn in Conor McMenamin’s cross, and it looked like that might open the floodgates for the Premiership challengers, but the southern club did not accept that.

Indeed, they put Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey under plenty of pressure and they could have had an equaliser late in the piece as McCarey had to deny Daniel Hughes from close range after pinball in the box.

Even though they are out of the Irish Cup in the last-eight, manager Mullen was pleased with how his side acquitted themselves, and he hopes that can be a catalyst in their Championship title bid moving forward.

“We knew it was going to be difficult because they are a top-quality side. I thought we were very unlucky. In the second half I thought we were terrific,” said Mullen.

"When you have a team like Glentoran who are hanging on at the end and holding the ball in the corner then you know you have done something right. We had a game plan and the lads all stuck to it, and on another day we could be coming away with a victory.

"We have to take the positives and we have a league title to try and win now.”