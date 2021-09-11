Mick McDermott challenges Glentoran fans to ‘be more vocal’ and end ‘long spells of silence’ after Oval win over Ballymena United

Hat-trick hero Conor McMenamin salutes the returning Glentoran supporters during the win over Ballymena United. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has called on the club’s supporters to bring an end to the “long spells of silence” that accompanied his side’s 4-1 win over Ballymena United at The Oval on Friday evening.

The Glens bounced back successfully from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Cliftonville thanks to a well-oiled attacking performance and a hat-trick from Conor McMenamin to add to Robbie McDaid’s opener.

It was the club’s first home game of the season and the first in front of such a large Glentoran support since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March last year.

While McDermott was pleased to see the supporters back through the turnstiles, the manager is asking for more from their in-game performance.

“It was really good to see them when they start cheering and I think there were a few periods of songs going on but we need them to be more vocal,” he told Glentoran TV.

“I’d ask them that. There was a big crowd and there’s long spells of silence so I’d encourage them to get more behind the team.

“They’re brilliant in certain spells of the game but to have a few thousand here tonight, it really lifts the players, so I’d encourage them to really get behind. Start cheering, start singing. That Glentoran chant really gets the players going and it gets us going.

“Let’s get this place rocking again. It’s a brilliant venue with brilliant fans so let’s get the boys pumped up for every match.”

Hat-trick hero McMenamin could certainly do little more to get supporters off their seats, notching his second Danske Bank Premiership treble.

Unsurprisingly, it earned rave reviews from his manager.

“Conor’s a special talent,” said McDermott. “He’s quick, direct, he can beat you, he can score left or right. He’s a talented lad; that’s why we brought him here.”

The former Linfield and Warrenpoint attacker has now bagged 10 league goals in 16 appearances since arriving at The Oval from Cliftonville in January.

It was a move that sparked a mixed reaction among the support base as it saw Northern Ireland Under 21 international Paul O’Neill go the other way to Solitude, while media articles reflected that feeling.

On McMenamin’s best night in a Glentoran shirt so far, McDermott couldn’t resist another dig at any negative reaction that greeted the deadline day move.

“We were criticised for our transfer window last January, which was strange since we brought in Rhys Marshall on the first day and Conor on the last day,” he smiled.

“We knew what we got when we got him and he’s a special talent.

“Today I thought it was exceptional from all the front players. Robbie’s energy and movement caused them a lot of problems.

“I thought Jay Donnelly was superb. You don’t see it a lot on the highlights, but his movement off the ball and runs into the channel, his quality on the ball to hold it up and the bit of quality to escape the defender for Conor’s goal. That touch to beat the defender was absolute quality.

“Shay McCartan I thought was really lively. He’s starting to find his legs.

“I thought all round, those front four were exceptional. I’m really pleased with the way we went about it.”

McMenamin’s hat-trick was even more remarkable as it came only hours after he was released from a period of isolation, having sat out last weekend’s loss at his former club.

“I didn’t know how long I would last so to get three (goals), it’s brilliant,” he said.

“I listened to the match in my bed last Saturday and in the first half we were brilliant. In the second half, they probably shaded it and if you don’t take your chances, you don’t win matches.

“We’ve put it right tonight with a good performance and a lot of goals.”

The win over United marked Glentoran’s 50th game at the Oval under McDermott. Only six have ended in defeat, 11 as draw and 33 have been won by the hosts.

In that run, they’ve scored exactly 100 goals and conceded 39.

“We always said we wanted to make The Oval a hard place to come and we’ve done that,” the boss reflected.

“Now we need to make it a tougher place to come, pick up some points away and that’s it.

“We’re three games into a long, long season and I’m happy with where we’re at now.”

The expectation will be to add a 34th home victory on Tuesday evening, when Premier Intermediate League side Banbridge Town arrive in the Bet McLean League Cup.

“It’s likely we’ll make changes to give other people minutes in their legs,” said McDermott.

“Our pre-season was really short and many of our players didn’t have a lot of minutes in their legs so we need to continue that.

“We can’t make wholesale changes of 11 players, not a chance. We need to take it seriously and respect Banbridge Town. We need to get through to the next round.”