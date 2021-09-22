Mick McDermott claims Glentoran denied ‘stonewall’ penalties while Larne hero Kofi Balmer’s goal bonus revealed

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has hit out at the referee for “losing control” of last night’s County Antrim Shield tie while Larne boss Tiernan Lynch revealed free-scoring centre-back Kofi Balmer is making the most of a new goal bonus.

Balmer had opened the scores at Inver Park before striker David McDaid made it 2-0 at the break. Seanan Clucas restored the nerves but a red card for Glentoran midfielder Ciaran O’Connor didn’t help his side’s ultimately fruitless quest for a leveller.

Rather than the red card in particular, however, it was two penalty shouts rejected by match official Chris Morrison that grieved the Glens boss.

First striker Andrew Mitchell went down after colliding with Larne goalkeeper Michael Argyrides then Gael Bigirimana went down under close attention from defender Graham Kelly.

“There were definitely two stonewall penalties; Andy Mitchell in the first half and Bigi (Gael Bigirimana) in the second half. I’d like to see them back but from our angle, two penalties,” he said.

“I thought the referee lost control of the game, starting with the elbow from one of their players on Bigi in the first half. The same thing happened at the Oval with the same player so when the referee starts to lose control like that, the game deteriorates into yellow cards and red cards.

“It’s disappointing to lose Ciaran but that’s the way the game went.”

Here’s a look at the two penalty shouts – you can make your own mind up:

McDermott did have praise for “excellent” teenage winger Ben Cushnie and summer signing Jordan Jenkins, who came off the bench to make his club debut.

Meanwhile, victorious boss Tiernan Lynch revealed that his top scorer has timed his goal-getting spree to perfection.

Centre-half Balmer has netted four goals in five domestic games since arriving at the club over the summer.

“Kofi’s just asked the club for a goal bonus and he has four goals in five games,” smiled Lynch.

“Kofi has to take great credit. He gets himself in those positions, he’s brave, he gets on the end of things and he’s reaping the rewards of it.

“Our aim tonight was to make sure our name was in the hat and we did that.

“We got minutes in players’ legs and thankfully it paid off.

“The players dug in and got us over the line but from a performance point of view, we’re probably a bit disappointed that when we conceded, we didn’t get back on the ball again.

“We tried to defend our lead, which can be very natural at times. We would like to see the same composure and calmness to get back on the ball and play.”