Mick McDermott demands Glentoran stop conceding ‘poor’ goals despite win over Ballymena

Danske Bank Premiership

Glentoran may have romped to a 4-1 win over Ballymena United at the BetMcLean Oval on Friday night, but manager Mick McDermott still wasn’t satisfied.

Conor McMenamin took his goal tally for the season to four by claiming an eye-catching hat-trick after Robbie McDaid had shot the home team into an early lead.

Although the Sky Blues did pull one back through Paul McElroy, there was never any doubt that another three Danske Bank Premiership points were destined for east Belfast.

While his team’s goals for column brought a satisfactory smile to McDermott’s face, his squirmed expression suggested he wasn’t so happy with areas of the pitch as they have now conceded goals in their opening three fixtures.

“Goals give opposing teams belief,” he stressed. “We haven’t lost many games at the BetMcLean Oval since Windy (Paul Millar) and I arrived. We always said we wanted to make this a difficult place to visit.

“We conceded the least goals in the League last year, so that again has to be our platform to win games. Our mantra must be, don’t concede.

“With the strikers we have, we’ll always create chances. But the goals we have conceded so far have been poor.

“The first goal against Dungannon in the opening match was a deflected free kick. Then we conceded another deep into injury time, which was poor.

“Last week at Cliftonville, we had possession and lost it. The next thing it’s in the back of the net. It’s not as if teams are creating against us or cutting us open.

“We didn’t concede many last year, that again has to be our aim.”

The theme continued in Friday night’s game against Ballymena United, although the result was never in doubt.

“It was a poor goal, which took at least two deflections,” said McDermott. “To be honest, we played better football at Cliftonville last week than we did during any spell of the game against Ballymena United.

“But it was still a dominant performance, and there is no doubt there is more to come. Having the crowd back in the ground was also brilliant.

“We now have a BetMcLean League tie with Banbridge Town coming up, so we’ll probably make a few changes for that.”