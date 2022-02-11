Mick McDermott: Glentoran vs Linfield ticket demand is a wake-up call for Stormont… it’s time to move on stadia funding

Mick McDermott says the Glentoran fans can roar his side onto a huge Danske Bank Premiership win over Linfield tonight — but he feels it’s a Big Two showdown that highlights the frustration felt around the league over a lack of sub regional stadia funding.

Around 6,000 fans will pack into the BetMcLean Oval for the clash against David Healy’s champions, who are only above their old enemy in the table on goal difference.

Many more tickets could have been sold for the derby battle which has attracted massive interest as the bitter rivals look to snatch the title initiative.

The £36.2 million of sub regional stadia funding, first promised in 2015, hasn’t been released by the NI Executive and Glentoran, who were on course to receive an investment of £10m, are now waiting to see what slice of the financial cake they will get towards a new stadium.

“The fans can have a massive impact. This feels like a real Big Two match,” said Glens boss McDermott.

“Boxing Day has always had a special atmosphere but a sold out Oval will feel like a real derby game and hopefully it continues on.

“It’s brilliant for both clubs, the league, NIFL (Northern Ireland Football League) and we want the Executive to release funds to upgrade our stadiums.

“It shows the power of NIFL, the power of the communities we are in and how those communities are suffering because we don’t have the facilities to accommodate them.

“If the NIFL clubs had access to better facilities, it would open up the game to much more people. They need to look long and hard at that.

“This game will be a great spectacle with prominent people here like Ian Baraclough commentating, David Jeffrey, Stephen Craigan and the BBC cameras. Hopefully, that’s a nudge forward to get our politicians to make some decisions.”

The last time the sides met in east Belfast, Linfield ran out 3-0 winners in September but the Glens have regrouped and are keeping the pressure on the Blues in the title race.

“The previous game was earlier in the season and we played Linfield after the Crusaders game which was one of our poorest performances,” added McDermott.

“We conceded a poor goal against Linfield and 3-0 is a disappointing result but I didn’t feel it was a really poor performance.

“The players settled in, became more comfortable with one another and built a rhythm.

“Sean Murray arrived recently but it was the same players who started to click and showed a bit of belief and momentum.”

Glentoran would have a bigger spring in their step going into this derby had they been able to hold onto the lead at Portadown given to them by Conor McMenamin’s late strike on Tuesday evening.

Oisin Conaty scored an injury-time equaliser to frustrate the visitors who had Paddy McClean sent off.

McMenamin says it was a title twist that hurt the team but he hopes they can handle the pressure in the run in.

“We are in there competing but we should have seen the game out at Portadown,” he said.

“It’s brilliant for the league that us, Linfield and Cliftonville are challenging for it and long may it continue but there will be more twists and turns ahead.

“Only time will tell whether we can handle the pressure or not. There’s no getting away from it, the pressure is there and rightly so with the squad we have. We are more than capable of doing it but so are Linfield and Cliftonville and other teams. That’s what great about the league. We think we have a squad to do it but our rivals do and if they don’t win it they will have a say in who does.

“There is pressure to win trophies but that’s why we are at one of the biggest clubs. I’d rather be in a position to try to do it than not.”

We now have a thrilling title race and an Irish League that is capturing the attention of more supporters.

“The league is getting more professional and you can see the quality of the matches shown on television,” added McMenamin.

“More tickets are being sold and players want to be playing in the biggest games. I came to Glentoran to play in Big Two matches and it’s the game with the biggest crowd at it and most eyes on the game in the country.

“The league is in a good place and there are so many good teams in it. We beat Warrenpoint 1-0 and you wouldn’t think they are rock bottom in the league.

“They were a good side and it was a tricky game at Portadown. If you don’t play your best, you may not get the three points.”

Tonight’s clash is sold out and around 6,000 fans will create a cracking atmosphere.

“Everyone will tell you that playing in front of empty stadiums was terrible, it was a grim time for everyone but the fans can give you an extra left when you’re running on empty,” said McMenamin.

“They can be the 12th man and our fans have been brilliant, following us in big numbers this year.”