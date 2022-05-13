Mick McDermott hoping to avoid 'extreme disappointment' by targeting a European silver lining to Glentoran’s season

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott admits there will be extreme disappointment if his side finishes the season without a trophy or a European place but he has insisted the club is not in crisis.

The big-spending Glens started the season with high hopes of winning big prizes and coasting to European qualification but it hasn’t worked out that way.

All the silverware has slipped from their grasp despite the feeling they were marching towards a first league and cup double since 1988.

Their Danske Bank Premiership title assault hit the buffers and the Irish Cup was a disaster as the east Belfast side were thrown out for fielding the ineligible Joe Crowe in their quarter-final win over Newry City.

The club lost their appeal and opted for arbitration but failed to be reinstated to the competition.

It was a huge body blow to the Glens but tonight they have the opportunity to salvage a European place from their season.

Larne are the opponents in the Europa Conference League play-off final at the BetMcLean Oval with the winners pocketing at least £200,000.

The Glens — and Larne — are under pressure to soften the blow of a disappointing league campaign with a lucrative continental place.

The Invermen know all about the riches that can be within reach after securing close to £723,000 last year.

Both sides won their semi-finals 2-0 but this one could be a cagey affair.

A third-place finish in the Premiership was not in Glentoran’s thinking when they defeated Linfield in February and shot to the top of the table.

It’s been a season which hasn’t lived up to expectations at the full-time club but McDermott rejects the theory there is anything like a crisis.

“We expected to win something and it’s disappointing not to win a trophy but European football is a big reward, particularly if you can get through a round,” said McDermott, whose side lost to The New Saints in the Europa Conference League first qualifying phase last summer.

“We will still be disappointed as a club if we qualify for Europe because we want to win titles.

“But a big target is always to qualify for Europe at the start of the season.

“It’s hard to win trophies and the big ones are the league title and Irish Cup.

“The manager of Crusaders (Stephen Baxter) has been there 17 years and won three titles and now just three Irish Cups, it’s hard. It will be disappointing if we lose on Friday but we aren’t in crisis.”

The financial rewards from European football are well documented and it can also a recruitment aid in the search for fresh talent.

“Qualifying for Europe makes a difference in terms of player recruitment — join us and play in Europe — but it’s likely players will come and go,” added McDermott.

“I think teams in the league are relatively healthy financially but if you can win around £720,000 like Larne did last year, that can make a difference. We should have beaten TNS and they reached the play-offs. They could have brought in £1m so it can work for you with a favourable draw.

“Last season had we beaten TNS, we couldn’t have played the next game as so many of us came down with Covid, including 12 players.”

Conor McMenamin and Jay Donnelly were on target in Tuesday’s semi-final win over Glenavon and Larne will need to silence that deadly duo. McMenamin picked up the Glentoran Supporters Player of the Year award from the Castlereagh Glentoran Supporters Club. With 50 goals between them, he and Donnelly are the source of nightmares for defenders around the country.

But only Coleraine have conceded more goals than the Glens in the top six and Luke McCullough’s absence has been felt.

When he returns, possibly in September, it will be a huge lift for the side.

Larne, who defeated Coleraine in their last-four tie, can pose a strong attacking threat and they have rediscovered their mojo after inconsistent form saw them slip down to fifth in the table.

“I think they will come out at 100 miles per hour,” said the Glens chief. “They will move the ball around well and attempt to create chances as they often do.

“They are a good team and have been great for the league over the last few years. They will be hungry like ourselves.

“We have had some good games against Larne. It’s always been a close game. But one of us will miss out on Europe and it will be disappointing.”

After the European battle will come the reshuffle.

“Likely, there will be players that will come and go,” said McDermott.

“Mal Smith is coming back to the squad from his loan spell at Ballymena United and he’s hungrier than ever, maybe there’s another right back for us and we will look forward to Luke’s return.”